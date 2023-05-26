News

"The Last Of Us - Staffel 1" mit Dolby Atmos-Mix auf 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc

Warner veröffentlicht die erste Staffel der HBO-Serie "The Last of Us" nach der Ausstrahlung bei Sky und dem Streamingdienst WOW im Juli auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc. Laut US-Informationen werden beide Blu-ray Disc-Varianten mit einem englischen Dolby Atmos-Mix ausgestattet sein. Die Ultra HD Blu-ray unterstützt neben HDR10 auch Dolby Vision. Zum deutschen Ton liegen noch keine Informationen vor.

Die Blu-ray Disc & Ultra HD Blu-ray-Veröffentlichung der ersten "The Last of Us"-Staffel ist für den 20.07.2023 geplant und neben den Standard-Editionen soll es auch ein Ultra HD Blu-ray-Steelbook geben. Als Bonus-Material sind mehrere Making of-Featurettes mit über zwei Stunden Laufzeit geplant.

bereits erhältlich:

Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.