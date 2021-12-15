News

"Spider-Man: No Way Home" bereits auf 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc vorbestellbar

Pünktlich zum Kinostart von "Spider-Man: No Way Home" bietet Amazon.de bereits die Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc zur Vorbestellung an.

Der neue Spider-Man-Film von „Spider-Man: Homecoming“ und „Spider-Man: Far From Home“-Regisseur Jon Watts mit Tom Holland als Peter Parker und Benedict Cumberbatch als Doctor Strange wird voraussichtlich im Frühjahr auf Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc erscheinen. Der genaue VÖ-Termin ist noch nicht bekannt.

Neben den Standard-Editionen sind auch mehrere Steelbooks geplant, darunter auch ein Amazon-exklusives 4K-Steelbook.

Bereits am 27.12.2021 erscheint außerdem "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc.

Weitere Spider-Man-Filme bei Amazon.de:

