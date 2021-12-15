"Spider-Man: No Way Home" bereits auf 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc vorbestellbar
Pünktlich zum Kinostart von "Spider-Man: No Way Home" bietet Amazon.de bereits die Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc zur Vorbestellung an.
Der neue Spider-Man-Film von „Spider-Man: Homecoming“ und „Spider-Man: Far From Home“-Regisseur Jon Watts mit Tom Holland als Peter Parker und Benedict Cumberbatch als Doctor Strange wird voraussichtlich im Frühjahr auf Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc erscheinen. Der genaue VÖ-Termin ist noch nicht bekannt.
Neben den Standard-Editionen sind auch mehrere Steelbooks geplant, darunter auch ein Amazon-exklusives 4K-Steelbook.
- Spider-Man: No Way Home [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Spider-Man: No Way Home - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Spider-Man: No Way Home [Blu-ray]
- Spider-Man: No Way Home - Steelbook [Blu-ray]
Bereits am 27.12.2021 erscheint außerdem "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc.
- Venom - Let There Be Carnage [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Venom - Let There Be Carnage - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Venom - Let There Be Carnage [Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
Weitere Spider-Man-Filme bei Amazon.de:
- Spider-Man Homecoming [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Spider-Man: Far From Home [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Spider-Man: A new Universe [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Spider-Man [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Spider-Man 2 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Spider-Man 3 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Amazing Spider-Man [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Amazing Spider-Man 2 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.