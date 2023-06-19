News
Marvel: Erster "Kraven the Hunter"-Trailer online
19.06.2023 (Karsten Serck)
Sony hat einen "Red Band" Trailer für Marvels "Kraven the Hunter" mit Aaron Taylor-Johnson veröffentlicht:
Sonys nächstes Marvel-Abenteuer nach "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" soll am 05.10.2023 in den deutschen Kinos starten. In den USA wird für "Kraven the Hunter" im Unterschied zu den meist familienfreundlicheren Marvel-Filmen von Disney ein R-Rating angestrebt. Mit der Heimkino-Veröffentlichung auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc ist im Frühjahr 2024 zu rechnen.
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse [Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse [Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse [UHD Stream] bei Amazon Prime Video
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse [4K Stream] bei Apple iTunes
Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.