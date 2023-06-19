News

Marvel: Erster "Kraven the Hunter"-Trailer online

Sony hat einen "Red Band" Trailer für Marvels "Kraven the Hunter" mit Aaron Taylor-Johnson veröffentlicht:

Sonys nächstes Marvel-Abenteuer nach "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" soll am 05.10.2023 in den deutschen Kinos starten. In den USA wird für "Kraven the Hunter" im Unterschied zu den meist familienfreundlicheren Marvel-Filmen von Disney ein R-Rating angestrebt. Mit der Heimkino-Veröffentlichung auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc ist im Frühjahr 2024 zu rechnen.

