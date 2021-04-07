News

Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.

"Lord of War" mit Dolby Vision auf 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray

Capelight veröffentlicht "Lord of War" auf Ultra HD Blu-ray. Das Drama von Andrew Niccol mit Nicolas Cage als skrupellosem Waffenhändler ist bereits in den USA auf Ultra HD Blu-ray erhältlich und soll in Deutschland als Mediabook-Edition inklusive Blu-ray Disc erscheinen.

Die Veröffentlichung der "Lord of War" Ultra HD Blu-ray ist laut Capelight für den Sommer 2021 geplant. Die Ultra HD Blu-ray soll neben HDR10 auch Dolby Vision unterstützen.