Amazon-Angebote am Neujahrstag
01.01.2022 (Anzeigen / Angebote / Aktionen)
Bei Amazon.de gibt es am Neujahrstag u.a. die folgenden Angebote:
- Alfred Hitchcocks Die Vögel (4K Ultra HD Blu-ray) 24,14 EUR
- Lord of War - Händler des Todes 4K Remastered [Blu-ray] 13,59 EUR
- Encanto - Deluxe Set [Blu-ray] 25,99 EUR
- LG OLED55C17LB (55 Zoll) OLED Fernseher 1.323,94 EUR
- LG OLED65C17LB (65 Zoll) OLED Fernseher 1.799,13 EUR
- Samsung QLED 4K Q70A TV 55 Zoll 738,90 EUR
- Samsung QLED 4K Q70A TV 65 Zoll 1.048,99 EUR
- Philips Ambilight OLED TV 55OLED705/12 55 Zoll 1.249 EUR
- Panasonic DP-UB154EG-K 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Player 135 EUR
- Polk Audio React Heimkino Soundbar 229 EUR
- WD Elements Portable, externe Festplatte - 2 TB 59,90 EUR
- Toshiba Canvio Basics, 4 TB externe Festplatte 79,90 EUR
- Samsung Galaxy Buds Live, Kabellose Bluetooth-Kopfhörer 66,90 EUR
- Opihr Far East Edition (1 of 3) London Dry Gin 25,30 EUR
- Johnnie Walker & Sons Celebratory Blend zum 200-jährigen Jubiläum 40,87 EUR
- Withings Body Cardio – WLAN-Smart-Waage mit Körperfettwaage 119,95 EUR
- Microsoft Flight Simulator [Xbox Series X] 29,99 EUR
- TP-Link Tapo LED Strip 5M, Wifi LED Streifen 19,90 EUR
- TP-Link Tapo L510E smarte WLAN Glühbirne E27 9,90 EUR
- realme GT Neo 2 Smartphone 449 EUR
- realme 8i Smartphone 169 EUR
- realme 8 Smartphone 199 EUR
Weiterhin im Angebot:
- "3 Ultra HD Blu-rays für 50 EUR" mit "Gladiator" und mehr (Die gesamte Aktions-Auswahl finden Sie über den Hinweis "Sparen: Erhalten Sie 3 für 50 €" auf der Produktseite)
- "6 Blu-ray Discs für 40 EUR" mit "Tenet" und mehr (Die gesamte Aktions-Auswahl finden Sie über den Hinweis "Sparen: Erhalten Sie 6 Blu-rays für 40 €" auf der Produktseite)
- Echo Dot (3. Generation) für 19,99 EUR
- Echo Dot (3. Generation) + 6 Monate Amazon Music Unlimited gratis 19,99 EUR
- Echo Dot (4. Generation) für 29,99 EUR
- Echo Dot (4. Generation) mit Uhr für 39,99 EUR
- Echo Show 5 (2. Generation) 49,99 EUR
- Echo Show 8 (1. Generation) 64,99 EUR
- Echo Show 8 (2. Generation) 84,99 EUR
4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Highlights
- James Bond 007: Keine Zeit zu sterben [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Dune (2021) [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Dune (2021) - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- MonsterVerse 4 Film Collection [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Venom - Let There Be Carnage [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Venom - Let There Be Carnage - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Uhrwerk Orange - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- OLD [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- SAW: Spiral [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- SAW: Spiral - Limited Collector's Edition [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- SAW: Spiral - Limited Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Citizen Kane [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Candyman (2021) [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Ice Road - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Halloween Kills [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Many Saints of Newark [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Last Night in Soho [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Cry Macho [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Last Duel [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Spider-Man: No Way Home [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Spider-Man: No Way Home - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Ghostbusters: Legacy (4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Ghostbusters: 1 & 2 + Legacy Ultimate Collection (4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Matrix Resurrections [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Matrix Resurrections - Steelbook "Pills" [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Matrix Resurrections - Steelbook "Forced" [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Eternals - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Resident Evil: Welcome to Racoon City [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Crank - Extended Cut [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Benedetta - Mediabook Cover A [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Benedetta - Mediabook Cover B [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Possessor - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Sadness - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Sadness - Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Infinite – Lebe Unendlich [4K Ultra Blu-ray]
