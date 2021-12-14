News

Zombie-Thriller "The Sadness" erscheint auf 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray

Capelight veröffentlicht "The Sadness" im Frühjahr auf Blu-ray Disc und Ultra HD Blu-ray. Der taiwanesische Zombie-Thriller wurde erst nach Einspruch von der FSK in der Uncut-Fassung ab 18 Jahren freigegeben und soll laut Handelsinformationen am 15.04.2022 auf Blu-ray Disc und Ultra HD Blu-ray veröffentlicht werden.

Die Ultra HD Blu-ray erscheint als Steelbook und in einer Mediabook-Edition jeweils inklusive Blu-ray Disc. Als Bonus-Material sind u.a. mehrere Making of-Featurettes und ein Interview mit Regisseur Rob Jabbaz geplant.

