"The Expendables 4" bereits auf 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc vorbestellbar - auch als Steelbook

Leonine veröffentlicht "The Expendables 4" (Expend4bles) voraussichtlich noch in diesem Jahr auf 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc. Der von Scott Waugh inszenierte vierte Teil der Action-Reihe mit Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, Randy Couture, Sylvester Stallone, 50 Cent, Megan Fox, Andy Garcia und Tony Jaa soll am 21.09.2023 in den deutschen Kinos starten.

"The Expendables 4" soll laut ersten Handelsinformationen am 22.12.2023 fürs Heimkino erscheinen. Neben der einfachen Blu-ray Disc und Ultra HD Blu-ray sind auch limitierte Steelbook-Sondereditionen geplant. Der Vorverkauf hat im Handel bereits teilweise begonnen:

bereits erhältlich:

