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Die aktuellen 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Bestseller bei Amazon

06.05.2026 (Karsten Serck)

Bei Amazon.de werden derzeit folgende 4K Ultra HD Blu-rays am meisten bestellt:

  1. Jagd auf Roter Oktober - Steelbook
  2. Michael - Steelbook
  3. Avatar: Fire and Ash
  4. Project A 2
  5. Avatar: Fire and Ash - Steelbook
  6. Super 8 - Steelbook
  7. Warcraft - The Beginning - Steelbook
  8. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
  9. Predator: Badlands - Steelbook
  10. Star Wars - Episode IV: Eine neue Hoffnung

Basis für die Top 10-Liste sind die Amazon.de Top 50-Bestseller-Charts für Ultra HD Blu-rays.

Highlights der kommenden Wochen & Monate:

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