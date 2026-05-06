News
Die aktuellen 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Bestseller bei Amazon
06.05.2026 (Karsten Serck)
Bei Amazon.de werden derzeit folgende 4K Ultra HD Blu-rays am meisten bestellt:
- Jagd auf Roter Oktober - Steelbook
- Michael - Steelbook
- Avatar: Fire and Ash
- Project A 2
- Avatar: Fire and Ash - Steelbook
- Super 8 - Steelbook
- Warcraft - The Beginning - Steelbook
- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
- Predator: Badlands - Steelbook
- Star Wars - Episode IV: Eine neue Hoffnung
Basis für die Top 10-Liste sind die Amazon.de Top 50-Bestseller-Charts für Ultra HD Blu-rays.
Highlights der kommenden Wochen & Monate:
- Avatar: Fire and Ash - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Avatar: Fire and Ash [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Avatar: Fire and Ash - Steelbook [Blu-ray 3D/Blu-ray]
- Avatar: Fire and Ash [Blu-ray]
- Avatar 3 Movie Collection [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Avatar 3 Movie Collection [Blu-ray]
- Shelter [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Shelter [Blu-ray]
- Greenland 2 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Greenland 2 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Greenland 2 [Blu-ray]
- Lee Cronin's The Mummy - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Lee Cronin's The Mummy [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Lee Cronin's The Mummy [Blu-ray]
- Crime 101 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Crime 101 [Blu-ray]
- Cold Storage [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Cold Storage [Blu-ray]
- Scream 7 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Scream 7 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Scream 7 [Blu-ray]
- Fallout - Staffel 1 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Fallout - Staffel 1 [Blu-ray]
- Fallout - Staffel 2 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Fallout - Staffel 2 [Blu-ray]
- A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms - A Game of Thrones Tale - Staffel 1 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms - A Game of Thrones Tale - Staffel 1 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms - A Game of Thrones Tale - Staffel 1 [Blu-ray]
- In the Grey [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- In the Grey [Blu-ray]
- Normal [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Normal [Blu-ray]
- Michael - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Michael [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Michael [Blu-ray]
- How to Make a Killing - Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- How to Make a Killing [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- How to Make a Killing [Blu-ray]
- ES: Welcome to Derry - Staffel 1 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- ES: Welcome to Derry - Staffel 1 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- ES: Welcome to Derry - Staffel 1 [Blu-ray]
- Good Luck, Have Fun, Don't Die [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Good Luck, Have Fun, Don't Die [Blu-ray]
- Return to Silent Hill [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Return to Silent Hill [Blu-ray]
- Der Super Mario Galaxy Film - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Der Super Mario Galaxy Film [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Der Super Mario Galaxy Film [Blu-ray]
- Send Help [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Send Help [Blu-ray]
- Marty Supreme [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Marty Supreme [Blu-ray]
- The Bride! - Es lebe die Braut - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Bride! - Es lebe die Braut [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Bride! - Es lebe die Braut [Blu-ray]
- Killing Faith [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Killing Faith [Blu-ray]
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