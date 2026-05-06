Sharp Special Sale mit über 50% Rabatt bei Otto.de
Bildquelle: Sharp
Wer noch das passende Geschenk für den Mutter- oder Vatertag (10. Mai und 14. Mai 2026) sucht, findet im Sharp Special Sale bei Otto.de zahlreiche Angebote mit weit über 50 Prozent Rabatt. Mit dabei sind Soundbars ab 44,00 Euro, außerdem 4K Smart TVs zu besonders günstigen Preisen ab 333 Euro sowie auch 85-Zoll-Bildriesen, die ebenfalls weit unter 1.000 Euro bleiben.
Neben der wirklich enorm günstigen Soundbar ist der 65HP5265E 65-Zoll-Fernseher zum Preis von 454,99 Euro ein echtes Highlight. Die Angebote gelten bis einschließlich 14. Mai 2026!
Alle Produkte in der Übersicht:
Soundbars
- HT-SPR52021(Silver) 179,00 Euro statt 239,00 Euro
- HT-SBW53121(Black) 319,00 Euro statt 399,00 Euro
- HT-SBW53121(Silver) 319,00 Euro statt 399,00 Euro
- HT-SBW55121(Silver) 379,00 Euro statt 549,00 Euro
- HT-SPR52021(Black) 179,00 Euro statt 239,00 Euro
- HT-SBW320 (Black) 159,00 Euro statt 249,00 Euro
- HT-SB121 (Black) 44,00 Euro statt 99,00 Euro
- HT-SBW310 (Black) 129,00 Euro statt 229,00 Euro
- HT-SBW121 (Black) 74,99 Euro statt 129,00 Euro
Fernseher
- 55 Zoll 55HR7265E 469,99 Euro statt 999,00 Euro
- 50 Zoll 50HR7265E 399,99 Euro statt 799,00 Euro
- 43 Zoll 43HP5265E 239,99 Euro statt 549,00 Euro
- 40 Zoll 40HE2245E 189,99 Euro statt 399,00 Euro
- 32 Zoll 32HE2245E 144,99 Euro statt 279,00 Euro
- 65 Zoll 65HP5265E 454,99 Euro statt 899,00 Euro
- 32 Zoll 32HE3245 139,00 Euro statt 329,00 Euro
- 40 Zoll 40HE3245E 189,99 Euro statt 449,00 Euro
- 55 Zoll 55HM5245E 333,00 Euro statt 799,00 Euro
- 55 Zoll 55JP7265E 359,99 Euro statt 799,00 Euro
- 65 Zoll 65JP7265E 499,99 Euro statt 899,00 Euro
- 75 Zoll 75JP7265E 679,99 Euro statt 1199,00 Euro
- 70 Zoll 70HL4265E 499,00 Euro statt 999,00 Euro
- 85 Zoll 85HP5265E 839,00 Euro statt 1499,00 Euro
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