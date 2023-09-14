News

"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" jetzt auf 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc erhältlich

14.09.2023 (Karsten Serck)

Spider-Man-Across-the-Spider-Verse-4K-Ultra-HD-Bluray

"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" ist ab sofort auf Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray Disc & DVD erhältlich. Die Ultra HD Blu-ray des zweiten animierten Marvel-Abenteuers mit Mike Morales wird auch als Steelbook angeboten. Die Ultra HD Blu-ray ist mit einem englischem Dolby Atmos-Mix ausgestattet während "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" in Deutsch auf beiden Blu-ray-Formaten mit DTS HD MA 5.1-Ton präsentiert wird. Als Bonus-Material sind ein Audio-Kommentar und mehrere Making of-Featurettes dabei.

bereits erhältlich:

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (4K Ultra HD Blu-ray / Blu-ray Disc)

Bild: 2,35:1

Ton:

  • Englisch:
    Dolby Atmos (Ultra HD Blu-ray)
    DTS HD MA 5.1 (Blu-ray Disc)
  • Deutsch: DTS HD MA 5.1
  • Italienisch: DTS HD MA 5.1
  • Türkisch: Dolby Digital 5.1

Untertitel: Deutsch, Englisch u.a.

Bonus-Material:

  • Audiokommentar
  • Featurettes:
    “Creating the Ultimate Spider-Man Movie”
    “Raising A Hero”
    “Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Cast”
    “I’mma Do My Own Thing” - Interdimensional Destiny
    “From Mumbattan to Neuva York: Designing the Dimensions”
    “Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Cast”
    “Music-Featurette”
    “Design-Featurette”
    “Across the Comic-verse”
    “Leading And Empowerung New Storytellers”

