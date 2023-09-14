News

"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" jetzt auf 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc erhältlich

"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" ist ab sofort auf Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray Disc & DVD erhältlich. Die Ultra HD Blu-ray des zweiten animierten Marvel-Abenteuers mit Mike Morales wird auch als Steelbook angeboten. Die Ultra HD Blu-ray ist mit einem englischem Dolby Atmos-Mix ausgestattet während "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" in Deutsch auf beiden Blu-ray-Formaten mit DTS HD MA 5.1-Ton präsentiert wird. Als Bonus-Material sind ein Audio-Kommentar und mehrere Making of-Featurettes dabei.

bereits erhältlich:

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (4K Ultra HD Blu-ray / Blu-ray Disc)

Bild: 2,35:1

Ton:

Englisch:

Dolby Atmos (Ultra HD Blu-ray)

DTS HD MA 5.1 (Blu-ray Disc)

Dolby Atmos (Ultra HD Blu-ray) DTS HD MA 5.1 (Blu-ray Disc) Deutsch: DTS HD MA 5.1

Italienisch: DTS HD MA 5.1

Türkisch: Dolby Digital 5.1

Untertitel: Deutsch, Englisch u.a.

Anzeige



Bonus-Material:

Audiokommentar

Featurettes:

“Creating the Ultimate Spider-Man Movie”

“Raising A Hero”

“Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Cast”

“I’mma Do My Own Thing” - Interdimensional Destiny

“From Mumbattan to Neuva York: Designing the Dimensions”

“Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Cast”

“Music-Featurette”

“Design-Featurette”

“Across the Comic-verse”

“Leading And Empowerung New Storytellers”

Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.