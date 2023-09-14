"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" jetzt auf 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc erhältlich
"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" ist ab sofort auf Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray Disc & DVD erhältlich. Die Ultra HD Blu-ray des zweiten animierten Marvel-Abenteuers mit Mike Morales wird auch als Steelbook angeboten. Die Ultra HD Blu-ray ist mit einem englischem Dolby Atmos-Mix ausgestattet während "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" in Deutsch auf beiden Blu-ray-Formaten mit DTS HD MA 5.1-Ton präsentiert wird. Als Bonus-Material sind ein Audio-Kommentar und mehrere Making of-Featurettes dabei.
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (4K Ultra HD Blu-ray / Blu-ray Disc)
Bild: 2,35:1
Ton:
- Englisch:
Dolby Atmos (Ultra HD Blu-ray)
DTS HD MA 5.1 (Blu-ray Disc)
- Deutsch: DTS HD MA 5.1
- Italienisch: DTS HD MA 5.1
- Türkisch: Dolby Digital 5.1
Untertitel: Deutsch, Englisch u.a.
Bonus-Material:
- Audiokommentar
- Featurettes:
“Creating the Ultimate Spider-Man Movie”
“Raising A Hero”
“Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Cast”
“I’mma Do My Own Thing” - Interdimensional Destiny
“From Mumbattan to Neuva York: Designing the Dimensions”
“Music-Featurette”
“Design-Featurette”
“Across the Comic-verse”
“Leading And Empowerung New Storytellers”
