"Gregorian: 25 LIVE: The Best Of 25 Years" erscheint mit Dolby Atmos auf Blu-ray Disc + CD
01.09.2025 (Karsten Serck)
earMUSIC veröffentlicht "Gregorian: 25 LIVE: The Best Of 25 Years" auf Blu-ray Disc, CD & LP. Die Live-Performance des Gregorian-Chors erscheint auf Blu-ray Disc, als "Deluxe-Edition" mit Blu-ray Disc, DVD und CD sowie als DVD/CD-Set. Die Blu-ray Disc ist mit Dolby Atmos, DTS HD MA 5.1 & PCM-Stereo-Ton ausgestattet.
Der Verkaufsstart ist für den 17.10.2025 geplant.
