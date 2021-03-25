News
Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.
"Godzilla" 4K-Trailer und "Making of" online
25.03.2021 (Karsten Serck)
Warner hat einen neuen 4K-Trailer für "Godzilla" veröffentlicht:
Auf dem YouTube-Kanal von Warner findet man seit kurzem auch das sehr umfangreiche Making of "Declassified-Godzilla: A Whole New Level of Destruction".
Der Godzilla-Film von Gareth Edwards ist seit kurzem in 4K & Dolby Vision im Apple iTunes Store erhältlich und soll im Mai auch als Ultra HD Blu-ray veröffentlicht werden. Die Ultra HD Blu-ray erscheint zunächst als limitierte "Ultimate Collector's Edition" im Steelbook.
- Godzilla im Apple iTunes Store
- Godzilla - Ultimate Collector's Edition [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
- Godzilla - Ultimate Collector's Edition [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei MediaMarkt.de
bereits erhältlich:
- Godzilla [Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Godzilla [3D Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Godzilla (1998) [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Godzilla II: King of the Monsters [Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Godzilla II: King of the Monsters (4K Ultra HD Blu-ray) bei Amazon.de