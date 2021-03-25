News

Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.

"Godzilla" 4K-Trailer und "Making of" online

Warner hat einen neuen 4K-Trailer für "Godzilla" veröffentlicht:

Auf dem YouTube-Kanal von Warner findet man seit kurzem auch das sehr umfangreiche Making of "Declassified-Godzilla: A Whole New Level of Destruction".

Der Godzilla-Film von Gareth Edwards ist seit kurzem in 4K & Dolby Vision im Apple iTunes Store erhältlich und soll im Mai auch als Ultra HD Blu-ray veröffentlicht werden. Die Ultra HD Blu-ray erscheint zunächst als limitierte "Ultimate Collector's Edition" im Steelbook.

bereits erhältlich: