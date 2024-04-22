Die Disney+ Streaming-Highlights im Mai
Disney hat die Neustarts bei Disney+ für den kommenden Monat vorgestellt:
Highlights
- „Star Wars: Geschichten des Imperiums“ ab 4. Mai
- „The Beatles - Let It Be“ ab 8. Mai
- „The Beach Boys“ ab 24. Mai
- „FEUD: Capote v. The Swans“ ab 8. Mai
- "Pauline" ab 22. Mai
- „Will Trent – Staffel 2" ab 8. Mai
- „Doctor Who“ ab 11. Mai
- „The Kardashians – Staffel 5" ab 23. Mai
- "Shardlake"" ab 01.05.
- "Becoming Karl Lagerfeld" ab 07.06.
Weitere Neuheiten
1. Mai
+ The Great North – Staffel 4 (Star)
+ Shardlake – Staffel 1 (Star)
3. Mai
+ Prom Dates (Star)
10. Mai
+ Töchter des Schweigens – Staffel 1 (Star)
15. Mai
+ Uncle Samsik – Staffel 1 (Star)
+ Queen Rock Montreal (Star)
22. Mai
+ Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of X-Men '97 (Marvel)
+ Chip und Chap: Das Leben im Park – Neue Episoden der 2. Staffel (Disney)
31. Mai
+ Jim Henson: Ein Mann voller Ideen (Disney)
Neue Katalog-Titel
3. Mai
+ Charles: Der neue König hautnah (National Geographic)
15. Mai
+ Godfather of Harlem – Staffel 3 (Star)
+ Waustelle – Alle Pfoten packen an – Staffel 1 (Disney)
22. Mai
+ Monster bei der Arbeit – Staffel 2 (Disney)
29. Mai
+ Gordon Ramsay: Kulinarischer Showdown – Staffel 1 (National Geographic)
+ Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger – Staffel 1 (Marvel)
