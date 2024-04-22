News

Die Disney+ Streaming-Highlights im Mai

23.04.2024 (Karsten Serck)

Disney hat die Neustarts bei Disney+ für den kommenden Monat vorgestellt:

Highlights

  • „Star Wars: Geschichten des Imperiums“ ab 4. Mai
  • „The Beatles - Let It Be“ ab 8. Mai
  • „The Beach Boys“ ab 24. Mai
  • „FEUD: Capote v. The Swans“ ab 8. Mai
  • "Pauline" ab 22. Mai
  • „Will Trent – Staffel 2" ab 8. Mai
  • „Doctor Who“ ab 11. Mai
  • „The Kardashians – Staffel 5" ab 23. Mai
  • "Shardlake"" ab 01.05.
  • "Becoming Karl Lagerfeld" ab 07.06.

Weitere Neuheiten

 
 1. Mai

+   The Great North – Staffel 4 (Star)

Anzeige
Econik Speakers Interstitial

       +   Shardlake – Staffel 1 (Star)

3. Mai

+   Prom Dates (Star)

10. Mai

+   Töchter des Schweigens – Staffel 1 (Star)

15. Mai

Anzeige


+   Uncle Samsik – Staffel 1 (Star)

+   Queen Rock Montreal (Star)

22. Mai

+   Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of X-Men '97 (Marvel)

Anzeige

+   Chip und Chap: Das Leben im Park – Neue Episoden der 2. Staffel (Disney)

31. Mai

+   Jim Henson: Ein Mann voller Ideen (Disney)

Neue Katalog-Titel

3. Mai

Anzeige

+   Charles: Der neue König hautnah (National Geographic)

15. Mai

+   Godfather of Harlem – Staffel 3 (Star)

+   Waustelle – Alle Pfoten packen an – Staffel 1 (Disney)

22. Mai

+   Monster bei der Arbeit – Staffel 2 (Disney)

29. Mai

+   Gordon Ramsay: Kulinarischer Showdown – Staffel 1 (National Geographic)

+   Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger – Staffel 1 (Marvel)

www.disneyplus.com

Anzeige


Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.

|


Weitere News
Privacy Manager aufrufen
  ZURÜCK