Erster Trailer zum "Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special" bei Disney+ online
26.10.2022 (Karsten Serck)
Marvel hat den ersten Trailer für das "Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special" veröffentlicht:
Das "Holiday Special" von James Gunn mit vielen Darstellern aus den "Guardians of the Galaxy"-Kinofilmen und Kevin Bacon als Gaststar soll ab dem 25.11.2022 bei Disney+ zu sehen sein.
