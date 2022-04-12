News
Die 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc-Highlights der Woche
13.04.2022 (Anzeigen / Angebote / Aktionen)
In den nächsten Tagen erscheinen u.a. die folgenden Neuheiten auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc:
Blu-ray Disc & Ultra HD Blu-ray-Highlights der Woche bei Amazon.de
- Spider-Man: No Way Home [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Spider-Man: No Way Home - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Tod auf dem Nil [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Tod auf dem Nil [Blu-ray]
- Tod auf dem Nil - Steelbook [Blu-ray]
- Gunpowder Milkshake [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Gunpowder Milkshake - Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Gunpowder Milkshake [Blu-ray]
- The Sadness - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Sadness - Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Yakuza Princess [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Yakuza Princess [Blu-ray]
- Days of Being Wild [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- As Tears go by [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Love and Monsters [Blu-ray]
- Time Bandits - Mediabook [Blu-ray]
- Der letzte Mohikaner [Blu-ray]
- Robin Hood - König der Diebe (Langfassung) [Blu-ray]
- Das Siebte Zeichen - Mediabook B [Blu-ray]
- Jet Li's Fearless [Blu-ray]
- Venom 1+2 [Blu-ray]
weitere Highlights der kommenden Wochen & Monate:
- The Batman [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Batman [Blu-ray]
- Moonfall [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Moonfall - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Uncharted [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Uncharted - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Uncharted [Blu-ray]
- Matrix Resurrections [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Matrix Resurrections - Steelbook "Pills" [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Matrix Resurrections - Steelbook "Forced" [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Scream (2022) [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Scream (2022) - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Lamb - Mediabook B [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Hunter Hunter [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The 355 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Sing - Die Show Deines Lebens [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Annette [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Phantastische Tierwesen: Dumbledores Geheimnisse [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
