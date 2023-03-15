News

Depeche Mode zeigen alternatives "Ghosts Again"-Video aus dem "Memento Mori"-Album

15.03.2023 (Karsten Serck)

Depeche Mode Memento Mori

Depeche Mode haben ein neues Video für die erste Single "Ghosts Again" aus ihrem neuen Album "Memento Mori" veröffentlicht. Der Song ist der gleiche, aber es sind im Unterschied zum ersten Video (siehen unten) neue "Mural Time-Lapse"-Aufnahmen zu sehen, die die Entstehung einer Promo-Fläche mit dem Artwork des "Memento Mori"-Covers zeigen:

"Memento Mori" wird am 24.03.2023 veröffentlicht und erscheint neben der einfachen CD und LP zusätzlich noch in einer CD Deluxe Edition mit "Wide Casemade Book"-Verpackung sowie als "Opaque Red Vinyl"-Sonderedition und als Amazon-Exlusive "Crystal Clear Vinyl" Edition.

Memento Mori - Tracklisting CD

  1. My Cosmos Is Mine
  2. Wagging Tongue
  3. Ghosts Again
  4. Don’t Say You Love Me
  5. My Favourite Stranger
  6. Soul With Me
  7. Caroline's Monkey
  8. Before We Drown
  9. People Are Good
  10. Always You
  11. Never Let Me Go
  12. Speak To Me

Memento Mori - Tracklisting LP

Seite 1

  1. My Cosmos Is Mine
  2. Wagging Tongue
  3. Ghosts Again
  4. Don’t Say You Love Me

Seite 2

  1. My Favourite Stranger
  2. Soul With Me
  3. Caroline's Monkey
  4. Before We Drown

Seite 3

  1. People Are Good
  2. Always You
  3. Never Let Me Go
  4. Speak To Me

Seite 4

Etching

