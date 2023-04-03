News

"The Who: With Orchestra - Live At Wembley 2019" jetzt mit Dolby Atmos-Mix auf Blu-ray Disc + CD und Vinyl erhältlich

03.04.2023 (Karsten Serck)

"The Who: With Orchestra - Live At Wembley 2019" ist jetzt auf Blu-ray Disc, CD und LP erhältlich. Der Konzert-Mitschnitt aus dem Londoner Wembley-Stadion wird als Blu-ray Disc/Doppel-CD-Set, Doppel-CD und 3 LP-Set angeboten. Die Blu-ray Disc enthält neben 5.1 und Stereo-Abmischungen auch einen neuen Dolby Atmos-Mix.

Tracklisting

THE WHO WITH ORCHESTRA LIVE AT WEMBLEY 2CD/BLU RAY

CD1

Who Are You
Eminence Front
Imagine A Man
Pinball Wizard
Hero Ground Zero
Join Together
Substitute (No Orchestra)
The Seeker (No Orchestra)
Won't Get Fooled Again (Acoustic)
Behind Blue Eyes (Acoustic)

CD2

Anzeige

Ball And Chain
The Real Me
I'm One
The Punk And The Godfather
5:15
Drowned (No Orchestra)
The Rock
Love Reign O'er Me
Baba O'Riley
Tea & Theatre (Acoustic)

Blu-ray Disc (Dolby Atmos)

Who Are You
Eminence Front
Imagine A Man
Pinball Wizard
Hero Ground Zero
Join Together
Substitute (No Orchestra)
The Seeker (No Orchestra)
Won't Get Fooled Again (Acoustic)
Behind Blue Eyes (Acoustic)
Ball And Chain
The Real Me
I'm One
The Punk And The Godfather
5:15
Drowned (No Orchestra)
The Rock
Love Reign O'er Me
Baba O'Riley
Tea & Theatre (Acoustic)

THE WHO WITH ORCHESTRA LIVE AT WEMBLEY 3LP SET

SIDE ONE

Who Are You
Eminence Front
Imagine A Man

Anzeige


SIDE TWO

Pinball Wizard
Hero Ground Zero
Join Together
Substitute (No Orchestra)

SIDE THREE

The Seeker (No Orchestra)
Won't Get Fooled Again (Acoustic)
Behind Blue Eyes (Acoustic)

Anzeige

SIDE FOUR

Ball And Chain
The Real Me
I'm One
The Punk And The Godfather

SIDE FIVE

5:15
Drowned (No Orchestra)
The Rock

SIDE SIX

Love Reign O'er Me
Baba O'Riley
Tea & Theatre (Acoustic)

Anzeige

Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.

|


Weitere News
  ZURÜCK