"The Who: With Orchestra - Live At Wembley 2019" jetzt mit Dolby Atmos-Mix auf Blu-ray Disc + CD und Vinyl erhältlich

"The Who: With Orchestra - Live At Wembley 2019" ist jetzt auf Blu-ray Disc, CD und LP erhältlich. Der Konzert-Mitschnitt aus dem Londoner Wembley-Stadion wird als Blu-ray Disc/Doppel-CD-Set, Doppel-CD und 3 LP-Set angeboten. Die Blu-ray Disc enthält neben 5.1 und Stereo-Abmischungen auch einen neuen Dolby Atmos-Mix.

Tracklisting

THE WHO WITH ORCHESTRA LIVE AT WEMBLEY 2CD/BLU RAY

CD1

Who Are You

Eminence Front

Imagine A Man

Pinball Wizard

Hero Ground Zero

Join Together

Substitute (No Orchestra)

The Seeker (No Orchestra)

Won't Get Fooled Again (Acoustic)

Behind Blue Eyes (Acoustic)

CD2

Ball And Chain

The Real Me

I'm One

The Punk And The Godfather

5:15

Drowned (No Orchestra)

The Rock

Love Reign O'er Me

Baba O'Riley

Tea & Theatre (Acoustic)

THE WHO WITH ORCHESTRA LIVE AT WEMBLEY 3LP SET

SIDE ONE

Who Are You

Eminence Front

Imagine A Man

SIDE TWO

Pinball Wizard

Hero Ground Zero

Join Together

Substitute (No Orchestra)

SIDE THREE

The Seeker (No Orchestra)

Won't Get Fooled Again (Acoustic)

Behind Blue Eyes (Acoustic)

SIDE FOUR

Ball And Chain

The Real Me

I'm One

The Punk And The Godfather

SIDE FIVE

5:15

Drowned (No Orchestra)

The Rock

SIDE SIX

Love Reign O'er Me

Baba O'Riley

Tea & Theatre (Acoustic)

