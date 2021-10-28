"Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" auf 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc vorbestellbar

News

"Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" ist jetzt auf 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc vorbestellbar. Der Marvel-Film soll laut Handels-Informationen am 18.11.2021 auf Blu-ray Disc und Ultra HD Blu-ray veröffentlicht werden und startet am 12.11. auch bei Disney+.

Die Ultra HD Blu-ray wird von Disney wieder in der Erstauflage als Steelbook veröffentlicht. Die Ultra HD Blu-ray wird mit einem englischen Dolby Atmos-Mix und deutschem Dolby Digital Plus 7.1-Ton ausgestattet sein. Auf der Blu-ray Disc kommen englischer DTS HD MA 7.1-Ton und deutscher Dolby Digital Plus 7.1-Ton zum Einsatz. Als Bonus-Material sind mehrere Making of-Featurettes, ein Audio-Kommentar und Deleted Scenes geplant.

