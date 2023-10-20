News

"Rolling Stones: Hackney Diamonds" jetzt als Dolby Atmos Blu-ray, CD & Vinyl LP erhältlich

20.10.2023 (Karsten Serck)

The-rolling-Stones-Hackney-Diamonds-Blu-ray-CD

Das neue Rolling Stones-Album "Hackney Diamonds" ist ab sofort auf CD, LP und Blu-ray Disc erhälltlich. "Hackney Diamonds" ist das erste Studio-Album der Stones seit "A Bigger Bang" aus dem Jahr 2005 und wird als CD & LP sowie als Blu-ray Disc/CD-Edition angeboten.

Die Blu-ray Disc enthält das Album als Hi-Res Audio 24 Bit/96 kHz und Dolby Atmos-Mix in einem 64-seitigem Buch mit Essays und Fotos sowie einem "Lenticular"-Cover. Die 180 Gramm-Schallplatte wird auch in mehreren Sondereditionen angeboten wie z.B. als "Clear Green Vinyl" exklusiv bei Amazon.de oder "Fushia Vinyl" exklusiv bei jpc.de.

Tracklisting

  1. Angry
  2. Get Close
  3. Depending on You
  4. Bite my Head Off
  5. Whole Wide World
  6. Dreamy Skies
  7. Mess it Up
  8. Live by the Sword
  9. Driving Me Too Hard
  10. Tell Me Straight
  11. Sweet Sounds of Heaven
  12. Rolling Stones Blues

ebenso erhältlich:

