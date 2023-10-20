"Rolling Stones: Hackney Diamonds" jetzt als Dolby Atmos Blu-ray, CD & Vinyl LP erhältlich
Das neue Rolling Stones-Album "Hackney Diamonds" ist ab sofort auf CD, LP und Blu-ray Disc erhälltlich. "Hackney Diamonds" ist das erste Studio-Album der Stones seit "A Bigger Bang" aus dem Jahr 2005 und wird als CD & LP sowie als Blu-ray Disc/CD-Edition angeboten.
Die Blu-ray Disc enthält das Album als Hi-Res Audio 24 Bit/96 kHz und Dolby Atmos-Mix in einem 64-seitigem Buch mit Essays und Fotos sowie einem "Lenticular"-Cover. Die 180 Gramm-Schallplatte wird auch in mehreren Sondereditionen angeboten wie z.B. als "Clear Green Vinyl" exklusiv bei Amazon.de oder "Fushia Vinyl" exklusiv bei jpc.de.
Tracklisting
- Angry
- Get Close
- Depending on You
- Bite my Head Off
- Whole Wide World
- Dreamy Skies
- Mess it Up
- Live by the Sword
- Driving Me Too Hard
- Tell Me Straight
- Sweet Sounds of Heaven
- Rolling Stones Blues
