Neuer "Marvel Studios’ Secret Invasion"-Trailer online - ab Juni bei Disney+

Marvel hat einen neuen Trailer für "Marvel Studios’ Secret Invasion" veröffentlicht. Die neue Marvel-Serie mit Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn und Don Cheadle soll am 21.06.2023 bei Disney+ starten und handelt von der Infiltrierung der Erde durch die außerirdischen Skrulls:

Offizielle Synopsis (Englisch):

In Secret Invasion, set in the present-day MCU, Nick Fury learns of a clandestine invasion of Earth by a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls. Fury joins his allies, including Everett Ross, Maria Hill, and the Skrull Talos, who has made a life for himself on Earth. Together they race against time to thwart an imminent Skrull invasion and save humanity.

www.disneyplus.com

