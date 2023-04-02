News

"Mike Oldfield - Tubular Bells 50th Anniversary Edition" erscheint auf Blu-ray Disc mit Dolby Atmos, CD & Vinyl LP

Mike Oldfield veröffentlicht sein Album "Tubular Bells" als neue "50th Anniversary Edition" auf Blu-ray Disc, CD und LP. Während die Blu-ray Disc mit Dolby Atmos-Mix nur exklusiv über den "SDE Shop" erhältlich sein wird, kommen die CD-Neuauflage und die Doppel-LP mit "Half Speed Mastering" auch in den restlichen Handel.

Die CD & LP enthalten neben den Titeln des Original-Albums noch zusätzliche Aufnahmen. Bei der LP sind zusätzlich die beiden Titel "Tubular X" und "Mike Oldfield’s Single (Theme From Tubular Bells)" dabei, die nicht auf der CD zu finden sind.

Die "Tubular Bells 50th Anniversary Edition" sollen ab dem 26.05.2023 im Handel erhältlich sein.

Tracklisting

CD

1 Tubular Bells - Part One

2 Tubular Bells - Part Two

3 Tubular Bells 4 Intro (previously unreleased demo)

4 Tubular Bells/In Dulci Jubilo (Music for the Opening Ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games)

5 Kumari, Madhu: Tubular Bells (Mike Oldfield & YORK Remix)

Tracklisting LP

LP1 - Seite A

1 Tubular Bells - Part One (2023 Half Speed Master by Miles Showell)

LP1 - Seite B

1 Tubular Bells - Part Two (2023 Half Speed Master by Miles Showell)

LP2 - Seite A

1 Tubular Bells 4 Intro (previously unreleased demo)

2 Tubular Bells/In Dulci Jubilo (Music for the Opening Ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games)

LP2 - Seite B

1 Tubular X

2 Tubular Bells (Mike Oldfield & YORK Remix)

3 Mike Oldfield's Single (Theme From Tubular Bells)

