News

"Handling the Undead" erscheint auf Blu-ray Disc

20.02.2025 (Karsten Serck)

Pierrot Le Fou veröffentlicht "Handling the Undead" (Håndtering av udøde) auf Blu-ray Disc. Der norwegische Horror-Thriller erscheint am 20.03.2025 mit deutschem und norwegischem DTS HD MA 5.1-Ton als Blu-ray Disc-Mediabook. Als Bonus-Material sind ein 24-seitiges Booklet-Essay inklusive Interview mit Regisseurin Thea Hvistendahl, Poster und Trailer geplant.

