News
"Handling the Undead" erscheint auf Blu-ray Disc
20.02.2025 (Karsten Serck)
Pierrot Le Fou veröffentlicht "Handling the Undead" (Håndtering av udøde) auf Blu-ray Disc. Der norwegische Horror-Thriller erscheint am 20.03.2025 mit deutschem und norwegischem DTS HD MA 5.1-Ton als Blu-ray Disc-Mediabook. Als Bonus-Material sind ein 24-seitiges Booklet-Essay inklusive Interview mit Regisseurin Thea Hvistendahl, Poster und Trailer geplant.
- Handling the Undead - Mediabook [Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Handling the Undead - Mediabook [Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
Anzeige
Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.