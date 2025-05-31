News
Die Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc-Neuheiten der Woche
31.05.2025 (Karsten Serck)
In den nächsten Tagen werden u.a. die folgenden Neuheiten auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc veröffentlicht:
Neuheiten bei Amazon.de
- Like A Complete Unknown [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Like A Complete Unknown [Blu-ray]
- Estonia - Die Wahrheit liegt nicht nur unter dem Meer [Blu-ray]
- Starman - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] (bei jpc.de)
- The Taking of Deborah Logan [Blu-ray]
alle Bluray Disc & 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Neuheiten der Woche im Überblick
weitere Highlights der kommenden Wochen & Monate:
- Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] Amazon-exklusiv
- Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning [Blu-ray]
- Captain America: Brave New World - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Captain America 4 Movie Collection [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Captain America: Brave New World [Blu-ray]
- Captain America 4 Movie Collection [Blu-ray]
- Blood & Sinners - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Blood & Sinners [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Blood & Sinners [Blu-ray]
- The Monkey - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Monkey [Blu-ray]
- Mr. No Pain - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Mr. No Pain [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Mr. No Pain [Blu-ray]
- The Accountant 2 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Accountant 2 [Blu-ray]
- Until Dawn [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Until Dawn [Blu-ray]
- Drop - Tödliches Date [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Drop - Tödliches Date [Blu-ray]
- Timecop - Mediabook A [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Timecop - Mediabook B [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Final Destination 6: Bloodlines - Steelbook "Teaser" [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Final Destination 6: Bloodlines - Steelbook "Skull" [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Final Destination 6: Bloodlines [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Final Destination 6: Bloodlines [Blu-ray]
- Black Bag - Doppeltes Spiel [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Black Bag - Doppeltes Spiel [Blu-ray]
- Warfare [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Warfare [Blu-ray]
- In The Lost Lands [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- In The Lost Lands [Blu-ray]
- Survive - Gestrandet im Ozean [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Survive - Gestrandet im Ozean [Blu-ray]
- The Assessment - Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Lethal Weapon - Collector's Edition [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
