Die aktuellen 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Bestseller bei Amazon

31.10.2025 (Karsten Serck)

Bei Amazon.de werden derzeit folgende 4K Ultra HD Blu-rays am meisten bestellt:

  1. Jackie Brown - Steelbook
  2. Einer flog über das Kuckucksnest - Steelbook
  3. Kill Bill Volume 1 - Steelbook
  4. Anaconda - Steelbook
  5. The Fantastic Four: First Steps - Steelbook
  6. Black Phone 2 - Steelbook
  7. Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning
  8. Jurassic World: Die Wiedergeburt
  9. Predator 5-Movie-Collection
  10. Edward mit den Scherenhänden - Steelbook

Basis für die Top 10-Liste sind die Amazon.de Top 50-Bestseller-Charts für Ultra HD Blu-rays.

Highlights der kommenden Wochen & Monate:

