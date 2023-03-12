"Depeche Mode - Memento Mori" Vinyl LP-Sondereditionen wieder bei Amazon & JPC vorbestellbar
Bei Amazon & JPC sind die Vinyl-Sondereditionen des neuen Depeche Mode-Albums "Memento Mori" derzeit wieder teilweise vorbestellbar. Bei Amazon.de ist noch etwas Glück & Timing im Spiel, um eine transparente LP zu erwischen während die rote Schallplatte bei jpc.de schon seit einigen Tagen wieder vorbestellbar ist:
Bei den LP-Standard-Varianten gibt es keine Einschränkungen der Verfügbarkeit. "Memento Mori" wird am 24.03.2023 veröffentlicht und erscheint neben der einfachen CD und LP zusätzlich noch in einer CD Deluxe Edition mit "Wide Casemade Book"-Verpackung.
Memento Mori - Tracklisting CD
- My Cosmos Is Mine
- Wagging Tongue
- Ghosts Again
- Don’t Say You Love Me
- My Favourite Stranger
- Soul With Me
- Caroline's Monkey
- Before We Drown
- People Are Good
- Always You
- Never Let Me Go
- Speak To Me
Memento Mori - Tracklisting LP
Seite 1
- My Cosmos Is Mine
- Wagging Tongue
- Ghosts Again
- Don’t Say You Love Me
Seite 2
- My Favourite Stranger
- Soul With Me
- Caroline's Monkey
- Before We Drown
Seite 3
- People Are Good
- Always You
- Never Let Me Go
- Speak To Me
Seite 4
Etching
