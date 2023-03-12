News

"Depeche Mode - Memento Mori" Vinyl LP-Sondereditionen wieder bei Amazon & JPC vorbestellbar

12.03.2023 (Anzeigen / Angebote / Aktionen)

Amazon.de

Bei Amazon & JPC sind die Vinyl-Sondereditionen des neuen Depeche Mode-Albums "Memento Mori" derzeit wieder teilweise vorbestellbar. Bei Amazon.de ist noch etwas Glück & Timing im Spiel, um eine transparente LP zu erwischen während die rote Schallplatte bei jpc.de schon seit einigen Tagen wieder vorbestellbar ist:

Bei den LP-Standard-Varianten gibt es keine Einschränkungen der Verfügbarkeit. "Memento Mori" wird am 24.03.2023 veröffentlicht und erscheint neben der einfachen CD und LP zusätzlich noch in einer CD Deluxe Edition mit "Wide Casemade Book"-Verpackung.

Memento Mori - Tracklisting CD

  1. My Cosmos Is Mine
  2. Wagging Tongue
  3. Ghosts Again
  4. Don’t Say You Love Me
  5. My Favourite Stranger
  6. Soul With Me
  7. Caroline's Monkey
  8. Before We Drown
  9. People Are Good
  10. Always You
  11. Never Let Me Go
  12. Speak To Me

Memento Mori - Tracklisting LP

Seite 1

  1. My Cosmos Is Mine
  2. Wagging Tongue
  3. Ghosts Again
  4. Don’t Say You Love Me

Seite 2

Anzeige
  1. My Favourite Stranger
  2. Soul With Me
  3. Caroline's Monkey
  4. Before We Drown

Seite 3

  1. People Are Good
  2. Always You
  3. Never Let Me Go
  4. Speak To Me

Seite 4

Etching

Anzeige

Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.

|


Weitere News
  ZURÜCK