Alle Details zu "John Wick: Kapitel 4" auf 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc

18.08.2023 (Karsten Serck)

Leonine hat jetzt alle Details zu "John Wick: Kapitel 4" (John Wick: Chapter 4) auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc veröffentlicht. Der vierte Teil der Action-Reihe von Chad Stahelskis mit Keanu Reeves wird in der Uncut-Fassung am 15.09.2023 auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc erscheinen. Beide Blu-ray-Varianten erscheinen auch als Steelbook-Editionen in limitierter Auflage.

John-Wick-Kapitel-4K-Ultra-HD-Blu-ray-Steelbook John-Wick-Kapitel-4-Blu-ray-Steelbook

Die Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc werden mit einem deutschen und englischen Dolby Atmos-Mix ausgestattet sein. Als Bonus-Material sind 12 Making of-Featurettes geplant. Die Ultra HD Blu-ray unterstützt neben HDR10 auch Dolby Vision.

bereits erhältlich:

John Wick: Kapitel 4 (Ultra HD Blu-ray / Blu-ray)

Bild: 2,39:1

Ton: Deutsch, Englisch (Dolby Atmos)

Deutsche Hörfilmfassung

Untertitel: Deutsch für Hörgeschädigte

Bonus-Material:

  • Chad And Keanu: Through Wick And Thin
  • World Of Wick
  • In Honor Of The Dead
  • A Shot In The Dark
  • Killing At The Speed Of Traffic
  • One Killer Shot
  • Packing A Punch
  • Suit Up Shoot Up
  • The Blind Leading The Fight
  • Psychology Of A Killer
  • Making A Killing
  • Train Like A Killer
