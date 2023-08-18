News

Alle Details zu "John Wick: Kapitel 4" auf 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc

Leonine hat jetzt alle Details zu "John Wick: Kapitel 4" (John Wick: Chapter 4) auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc veröffentlicht. Der vierte Teil der Action-Reihe von Chad Stahelskis mit Keanu Reeves wird in der Uncut-Fassung am 15.09.2023 auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc erscheinen. Beide Blu-ray-Varianten erscheinen auch als Steelbook-Editionen in limitierter Auflage.

Die Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc werden mit einem deutschen und englischen Dolby Atmos-Mix ausgestattet sein. Als Bonus-Material sind 12 Making of-Featurettes geplant. Die Ultra HD Blu-ray unterstützt neben HDR10 auch Dolby Vision.

bereits erhältlich:

John Wick: Kapitel 4 (Ultra HD Blu-ray / Blu-ray)

Bild: 2,39:1

Ton: Deutsch, Englisch (Dolby Atmos)

Deutsche Hörfilmfassung

Untertitel: Deutsch für Hörgeschädigte

Bonus-Material:

Chad And Keanu: Through Wick And Thin

World Of Wick

In Honor Of The Dead

A Shot In The Dark

Killing At The Speed Of Traffic

One Killer Shot

Packing A Punch

Suit Up Shoot Up

The Blind Leading The Fight

Psychology Of A Killer

Making A Killing

Train Like A Killer

