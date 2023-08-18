Alle Details zu "John Wick: Kapitel 4" auf 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc
Leonine hat jetzt alle Details zu "John Wick: Kapitel 4" (John Wick: Chapter 4) auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc veröffentlicht. Der vierte Teil der Action-Reihe von Chad Stahelskis mit Keanu Reeves wird in der Uncut-Fassung am 15.09.2023 auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc erscheinen. Beide Blu-ray-Varianten erscheinen auch als Steelbook-Editionen in limitierter Auflage.
Die Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc werden mit einem deutschen und englischen Dolby Atmos-Mix ausgestattet sein. Als Bonus-Material sind 12 Making of-Featurettes geplant. Die Ultra HD Blu-ray unterstützt neben HDR10 auch Dolby Vision.
- John Wick: Kapitel 4 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- John Wick: Kapitel 4 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- John Wick: Kapitel 4 - Steelbook [Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- John Wick: Kapitel 4 [Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- John Wick: Kapitel 4 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
- John Wick: Kapitel 4 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
- John Wick: Kapitel 4 - Steelbook [Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
- John Wick: Kapitel 4 [Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
- John Wick: Kapitel 4 - exklusives Steelbook [Blu-ray] bei MediaMarkt.de
- John Wick: Kapitel 4 - exklusives Steelbook [Blu-ray] bei SATURN.de
bereits erhältlich:
- John Wick: Kapitel 3 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- John Wick: Kapitel 3 [Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
John Wick: Kapitel 4 (Ultra HD Blu-ray / Blu-ray)
Bild: 2,39:1
Ton: Deutsch, Englisch (Dolby Atmos)
Deutsche Hörfilmfassung
Untertitel: Deutsch für Hörgeschädigte
Bonus-Material:
- Chad And Keanu: Through Wick And Thin
- World Of Wick
- In Honor Of The Dead
- A Shot In The Dark
- Killing At The Speed Of Traffic
- One Killer Shot
- Packing A Punch
- Suit Up Shoot Up
- The Blind Leading The Fight
- Psychology Of A Killer
- Making A Killing
- Train Like A Killer
Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.