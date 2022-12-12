News
"a-ha: Hunting High and Low" erscheint als "Super Deluxe Box Set" mit 6 LPs
12.12.2022 (Karsten Serck)
a-ha veröffentlichen ihr Album "a-ha: Hunting High and Low" aus dem Jahr 1985 als "Super Deluxe Box Set" mit 6 LPs.
Die Vinyl-Edition des a-ha-Debütalbums mit Hits wie "Take on Me" und "The Sun Always Shines On TV" enthält neben dem Original-Album zusätzlich noch Demo-Versionen, Remixe, alternative Abmischungen sowie ein 64 Seiten umfassendes Booklet. Es handelt sich dabei um die LP-Ausgabe der bereits auf CD veröffentlichten "Expanded Edition".
Das "Hunting High and Low - Super Deluxe Box Set" soll ab dem 24.02.2023 im Handel erhältlich sein.
Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.