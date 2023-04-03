News

Universal: "Knock at the Cabin" mit deutschem Dolby Atmos-Mix auf 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc

M. Night Shyamalans "Knock at the Cabin" wird von Universal mit einem deutschen und englischen Dolby Atmos-Mix auf Blu-ray Disc und Ultra HD Blu-ray veröffentlicht. Der Geisel-Thriller mit Dave Bautista erscheint am 01.06.2023 fürs Heimkino.

Als Bonus-Material sind u.a. mehrere Making of-Featurettes, Deleted Scenes sowie das "Chowblaster Infomercial" mit M. Night Shyamalan geplant. Die Ultra HD Blu-ray unterstützt neben HDR10 auch Dolby Vision.

Auf digitalen Plattformen wie Amazon Prime Video und Apple iTunes erscheint "Knock at the Cabin" voraussichtlich bereits am 13.04. ebenfalls in Ultra HD. Bei Apple gibt es neben HDR10 auch Unterstützung für Dolby Vision und einen englischen Dolby Atmos-Mix.

