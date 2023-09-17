"Thin Lizzy: Vagabonds of the Western World" erscheint mit Dolby Atmos auf Blu-ray Disc und als Vinyl LP-Set
Universal Music veröffentlicht "Thin Lizzy: Vagabonds of the Western World" als neue "Deluxe"-Editionen auf Blu-ray Disc, CD & LP. Das Rock-Album aus dem Jahr 1973 wird 50 Jahre nach seiner ursprünglichen Veröffentlichung in drei neuen Varianten mit zusätzlichen Raritäten, Radio-Mitschnitten und unveröffentlichten Aufnahmen noch einmal neu aufgelegt. Neben einer Doppel-LP in "Purple Vinyl"-Optik erscheint noch ein 4 LP-Set sowie ein 3 CD Set mit Blu-ray Disc. Die Blu-ray Audio enthält "Vagabonds of the Western World" auch mit einem neuen Dolby Atmos-Mix.
Der Verkaufsstart der Deluxe Editionen von "Thin Lizzy: Vagabonds of the Western World" ist für den 17.11.2023 geplant.
"Thin Lizzy: Vagabonds of the Western World" 3 CD + Blu-ray
CD1
Mama Nature Said
The Hero And The Madman
Slow Blues
The Rocker
Vagabond Of The Western World
Little Girl In Bloom
Gonna Creep Up On You
A Song For While I'm Away
Whiskey In The Jar (Single A-Side)
Black Boys On The Corner (Single B-Side)
Randolph's Tango (Single A-Side)
Broken Dreams (Single B-Side)
The Rocker - Single A-Side (edit)
Here I Go Again - Single B-Side
Cruising In The Lizzymobile - Single B- Side (Germany)
CD2
Whiskey In The Jar - John Peel Session
Suicide - John Peel Session
Black Boys On The Corner - John Peel Session
1969 Rock - RTE Radio Eireann Session
Suicide - RTE Radio Eireann Session
Broken Dreams - RTE Radio Eireann Session
Eddie's Blues/Blue Shadows - RTE Radio Eireann Session
Vagabonds of the Western World - John Peel Session
Little Girl in Bloom - John Peel Session
Gonna Creep Up On You - John Peel Session
Randolphs Tango - John Peel Session
The Rocker - John Peel Session
Slow Blues - John Peel Session
Randolphs Tango - Bob Harris Session
Little Girl in Bloom - Bob Harris Session
The Rocker - Bob Harris Session
The Rocker - Radio One In Concert
Thing's Ain't Working Out Down At The Farm - Radio One In Concert
Slow Blues - Radio One In Concert
Gonna Creep Up On You - Radio One In Concert
Suicide - Radio One In Concert
CD3
Gonna Creep Up On You (Take 2) Instrumental
Little Girl In Bloom (Take 2) Instrumental breaks down
Here I Go Again (Extended Version)
The Rocker (Take 1) Instrumental
Slow Blues (Take 2) Instrumental
Suicide (Take 3) Instrumental
Suicide gtr Needles And Pins Jam
A Ride In The Lizzy Mobile (Take 2) Instrumental
Mama Nature Said - Vox and Organ (Take 6)
Whiskey In The Jar - Alternate Mix Extended Version
Black Boys On The Corner - Alternate Mix
Gonna Creep Up On You (Acetate)
Baby's Been Messin' (Acetate)
Blu-ray Disc
Mama Nature Said
The Hero And The Madman
Slow Blues
The Rocker
Vagabond Of The Western World
Little Girl In Bloom
Gonna Creep Up On You
A Song For While I'm Away
Whiskey In The Jar 7" Vinyl
