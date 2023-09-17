News

"Thin Lizzy: Vagabonds of the Western World" erscheint mit Dolby Atmos auf Blu-ray Disc und als Vinyl LP-Set

Universal Music veröffentlicht "Thin Lizzy: Vagabonds of the Western World" als neue "Deluxe"-Editionen auf Blu-ray Disc, CD & LP. Das Rock-Album aus dem Jahr 1973 wird 50 Jahre nach seiner ursprünglichen Veröffentlichung in drei neuen Varianten mit zusätzlichen Raritäten, Radio-Mitschnitten und unveröffentlichten Aufnahmen noch einmal neu aufgelegt. Neben einer Doppel-LP in "Purple Vinyl"-Optik erscheint noch ein 4 LP-Set sowie ein 3 CD Set mit Blu-ray Disc. Die Blu-ray Audio enthält "Vagabonds of the Western World" auch mit einem neuen Dolby Atmos-Mix.

Der Verkaufsstart der Deluxe Editionen von "Thin Lizzy: Vagabonds of the Western World" ist für den 17.11.2023 geplant.

"Thin Lizzy: Vagabonds of the Western World" 3 CD + Blu-ray

CD1

Mama Nature Said

The Hero And The Madman

Slow Blues

The Rocker

Vagabond Of The Western World

Little Girl In Bloom

Gonna Creep Up On You

A Song For While I'm Away

Whiskey In The Jar (Single A-Side)

Black Boys On The Corner (Single B-Side)

Randolph's Tango (Single A-Side)

Broken Dreams (Single B-Side)

The Rocker - Single A-Side (edit)

Here I Go Again - Single B-Side

Cruising In The Lizzymobile - Single B- Side (Germany)

CD2

Whiskey In The Jar - John Peel Session

Suicide - John Peel Session

Black Boys On The Corner - John Peel Session

1969 Rock - RTE Radio Eireann Session

Suicide - RTE Radio Eireann Session

Broken Dreams - RTE Radio Eireann Session

Eddie's Blues/Blue Shadows - RTE Radio Eireann Session

Vagabonds of the Western World - John Peel Session

Little Girl in Bloom - John Peel Session

Gonna Creep Up On You - John Peel Session

Randolphs Tango - John Peel Session

The Rocker - John Peel Session

Slow Blues - John Peel Session

Randolphs Tango - Bob Harris Session

Little Girl in Bloom - Bob Harris Session

The Rocker - Bob Harris Session

The Rocker - Radio One In Concert

Thing's Ain't Working Out Down At The Farm - Radio One In Concert

Slow Blues - Radio One In Concert

Gonna Creep Up On You - Radio One In Concert

Suicide - Radio One In Concert

CD3

Gonna Creep Up On You (Take 2) Instrumental

Little Girl In Bloom (Take 2) Instrumental breaks down

Here I Go Again (Extended Version)

The Rocker (Take 1) Instrumental

Slow Blues (Take 2) Instrumental

Suicide (Take 3) Instrumental

Suicide gtr Needles And Pins Jam

A Ride In The Lizzy Mobile (Take 2) Instrumental

Mama Nature Said - Vox and Organ (Take 6)

Whiskey In The Jar - Alternate Mix Extended Version

Black Boys On The Corner - Alternate Mix

Gonna Creep Up On You (Acetate)

Baby's Been Messin' (Acetate)

Blu-ray Disc

Mama Nature Said

The Hero And The Madman

Slow Blues

The Rocker

Vagabond Of The Western World

Little Girl In Bloom

Gonna Creep Up On You

A Song For While I'm Away

Whiskey In The Jar 7" Vinyl

