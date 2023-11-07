News
"The Mandalorian - Staffel 2" 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Steelbook bei Amazon vorbestellbar
07.11.2023 (Anzeigen / Angebote / Aktionen)
Die zweite Staffel von "The Mandalorian" ist jetzt auch als Ultra HD Bluray-Steelbook bei Amazon.de vorbestellbar.
Die zweite Staffel der Star Wars-Serie vom Streaming-Dienst Disney+ wird am 19.01.2024 als 4 Disc-Set im Ultra HD Blu-ray-Steelbook inklusive Blu-ray Discs erscheinen. Der Ton auf den Ultra HD Blu-rays wird voraussichtlich in Dolby Atmos (Englisch) und Dolby Digital 5.1 (Deutsch) präsentiert werden.
Die erste Staffel von "The Mandalorian" wird bereits am 15.12.2023 als Ultra HD Blu-ray-Steelbook veröffentlicht.
- Star Wars: The Mandalorian - Staffel 2 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Star Wars: The Mandalorian - Staffel 2 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
- Star Wars: The Mandalorian - Staffel 1 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Star Wars: The Mandalorian - Staffel 1 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
