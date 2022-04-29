News

Paramount: "Sonic the Hedgehog 2" erscheint auch als 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Steelbook

Paramount veröffentlicht "Sonic the Hedgehog 2" (Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore) voraussichtlich im 2. Halbjahr auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc.

Neben den Standard-Editionen erscheint "Sonic the Hedgehog 2" laut Handelsinformationen auch als Ultra HD Blu-ray-Steelbook.

Der zweite "Sonic"-Kinofilm läuft seit dem 31.03.2022 in den deutschen Kinos. Mit der Heimkino-Veröffentlichung ist ab August/September zu rechnen.

bereits erhältlich:

