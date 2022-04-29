News
Paramount: "Sonic the Hedgehog 2" erscheint auch als 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Steelbook
29.04.2022 (Karsten Serck)
Paramount veröffentlicht "Sonic the Hedgehog 2" (Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore) voraussichtlich im 2. Halbjahr auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc.
Neben den Standard-Editionen erscheint "Sonic the Hedgehog 2" laut Handelsinformationen auch als Ultra HD Blu-ray-Steelbook.
Der zweite "Sonic"-Kinofilm läuft seit dem 31.03.2022 in den deutschen Kinos. Mit der Heimkino-Veröffentlichung ist ab August/September zu rechnen.
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2 [Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2 [Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
bereits erhältlich:
- Sonic the Hedgehog - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Sonic the Hedgehog [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Sonic the Hedgehog [Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Sonic the Hedgehog bei Apple iTunes
Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.