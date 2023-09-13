News

"Nirvana: In Utero" erscheint als "30th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition" auf CD & Vinyl LP

13.09.2023 (Karsten Serck)

Universal Music veröffentlicht "Nirvana: In Utero" im Oktober in mehreren neuen "30th Anniversary Editionen". Neben remasterten CD & LP-Neuauflagen des letzten Studio-Albums der Band vor dem Tod von Kurt Cobain erscheinen auch noch zwei "Super Deluxe Editionen" mit umfangreichen zusätzlichen Aufnahmen auf insgesamt fünf CDs oder acht 180 Gramm-Schallplatten. Bei den zusätzlichen Tracks handelt es sich vor allem um Live-Konzerte aus den Jahren 1993 und 1994. Eine Auswahl der Live-Mitschnitte ist auch bereis auf der "Deluxe Edition"-Doppel-CD zu finden.

Im Unterschied zur bereits erhältlichen "30th Anniversary Edition" von "Nevermind" ist bei den neuen "In Utero" Super Deluxe-Sets keine Blu-ray Disc dabei.

Die Jubiläums-Editionen von "In Utero" sollen ab dem 27.10.2023 im Handel erhältlich sein.

Tracklisting "In Utero: 30th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition" (LP)

LP 1

IN UTERO Original Album Remastered

SIDE 1

Serve The Servants
Scentless Apprentice
Heart-Shaped Box
Rape Me
Frances Farmer Will Have Her Revenge On Seattle
Dumb
 
SIDE 2

Very Ape
Milk It
Pennyroyal Tea
Radio Friendly Unit Shifter
Tourette’s
All Apologies
 
LP 2:

BONUS TRACKS & B-SIDES Remastered

SIDE 1

Gallons Of Rubbing Alcohol Flow Through The Strip
Marigold
Sappy
Moist Vagina
I Hate Myself And Want To Die
 
BONUS LIVE 1993/1994

SIDE 2

Serve The Servants (Live in Rome)*
Scentless Apprentice (Live in Rome)*
Heart-Shaped Box (Live in Rome)*
Very Ape (Live in Rome)*
Milk It (Live in Springfield)*
Tourette’s (Live in New York)*
 
LP 3-5

LIVE IN LOS ANGELES

Great Western Forum – December 30, 1993

SIDE 1

Radio Friendly Unit Shifter*
Drain You*
Breed*
Serve The Servants*
 
SIDE 2

Come As You Are*
Smells Like Teen Spirit*
Sliver*
Dumb*
 
SIDE 3

In Bloom*
About A Girl*
Lithium*
Pennyroyal Tea*
 
SIDE 4

School*
Polly*
Frances Farmer Will Have Her Revenge On Seattle*
Rape Me*
Territorial Pissings*
 
SIDE 5

Jesus Doesn’t Want Me For A Sunbeam*
The Man Who Sold The World*
All Apologies*
On A Plain*
 
SIDE 6

Heart-Shaped Box
Blew*
Feedback Jam*
 
LP 6-8

LIVE IN SEATTLE

Seattle Center Arena – January 7, 1994

SIDE 1

Radio Friendly Unit Shifter*
Drain You*
Breed*
Serve The Servants*
 
SIDE 2

Come As You Are*
Smells Like Teen Spirit*
Sliver*
Dumb*
 
SIDE 3

In Bloom*
About A Girl*
Lithium*
Pennyroyal Tea*
 
SIDE 4

School*
Polly*
Frances Farmer Will Haver Her Revenge On Seattle*
Milk It
Rape Me*
 
SIDE 5

Territorial Pissings*
Jesus Doesn’t Want Me For A Sunbeam*
The Man Who Sold The World*
All Apologies*
 
SIDE 6

On A Plain*
Scentless Apprentice*
Heart-Shaped Box*
Blew*
 
* Previously unreleased


|


