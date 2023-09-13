"Nirvana: In Utero" erscheint als "30th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition" auf CD & Vinyl LP
Universal Music veröffentlicht "Nirvana: In Utero" im Oktober in mehreren neuen "30th Anniversary Editionen". Neben remasterten CD & LP-Neuauflagen des letzten Studio-Albums der Band vor dem Tod von Kurt Cobain erscheinen auch noch zwei "Super Deluxe Editionen" mit umfangreichen zusätzlichen Aufnahmen auf insgesamt fünf CDs oder acht 180 Gramm-Schallplatten. Bei den zusätzlichen Tracks handelt es sich vor allem um Live-Konzerte aus den Jahren 1993 und 1994. Eine Auswahl der Live-Mitschnitte ist auch bereis auf der "Deluxe Edition"-Doppel-CD zu finden.
Im Unterschied zur bereits erhältlichen "30th Anniversary Edition" von "Nevermind" ist bei den neuen "In Utero" Super Deluxe-Sets keine Blu-ray Disc dabei.
Die Jubiläums-Editionen von "In Utero" sollen ab dem 27.10.2023 im Handel erhältlich sein.
- Nirvana: In Utero - Super Deluxe Edition [5 CD] bei jpc.de
- Nirvana: In Utero - Deluxe Edition [2 CD] bei jpc.de
- Nirvana: In Utero - Super Deluxe Edition [8 LP] bei jpc.de
- Nirvana: In Utero - Limited Edition [LP + 10 inch] bei jpc.de
- Nirvana: In Utero - Super Deluxe Edition [5 CD] bei Amazon.de
- Nirvana: In Utero - Deluxe Edition [2 CD] bei Amazon.de
- Nirvana: In Utero - Super Deluxe Edition [8 LP] bei Amazon.de
- Nirvana: In Utero - Limited Edition [LP + 10 inch] bei Amazon.de
Tracklisting "In Utero: 30th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition" (LP)
LP 1
IN UTERO Original Album Remastered
SIDE 1
Serve The Servants
Scentless Apprentice
Heart-Shaped Box
Rape Me
Frances Farmer Will Have Her Revenge On Seattle
Dumb
SIDE 2
Very Ape
Milk It
Pennyroyal Tea
Radio Friendly Unit Shifter
Tourette’s
All Apologies
LP 2:
BONUS TRACKS & B-SIDES Remastered
SIDE 1
Gallons Of Rubbing Alcohol Flow Through The Strip
Marigold
Sappy
Moist Vagina
I Hate Myself And Want To Die
BONUS LIVE 1993/1994
SIDE 2
Serve The Servants (Live in Rome)*
Scentless Apprentice (Live in Rome)*
Heart-Shaped Box (Live in Rome)*
Very Ape (Live in Rome)*
Milk It (Live in Springfield)*
Tourette’s (Live in New York)*
LP 3-5
LIVE IN LOS ANGELES
Great Western Forum – December 30, 1993
SIDE 1
Radio Friendly Unit Shifter*
Drain You*
Breed*
Serve The Servants*
SIDE 2
Come As You Are*
Smells Like Teen Spirit*
Sliver*
Dumb*
SIDE 3
In Bloom*
About A Girl*
Lithium*
Pennyroyal Tea*
SIDE 4
School*
Polly*
Frances Farmer Will Have Her Revenge On Seattle*
Rape Me*
Territorial Pissings*
SIDE 5
Jesus Doesn’t Want Me For A Sunbeam*
The Man Who Sold The World*
All Apologies*
On A Plain*
SIDE 6
Heart-Shaped Box
Blew*
Feedback Jam*
LP 6-8
LIVE IN SEATTLE
Seattle Center Arena – January 7, 1994
SIDE 1
Radio Friendly Unit Shifter*
Drain You*
Breed*
Serve The Servants*
SIDE 2
Come As You Are*
Smells Like Teen Spirit*
Sliver*
Dumb*
SIDE 3
In Bloom*
About A Girl*
Lithium*
Pennyroyal Tea*
SIDE 4
School*
Polly*
Frances Farmer Will Haver Her Revenge On Seattle*
Milk It
Rape Me*
SIDE 5
Territorial Pissings*
Jesus Doesn’t Want Me For A Sunbeam*
The Man Who Sold The World*
All Apologies*
SIDE 6
On A Plain*
Scentless Apprentice*
Heart-Shaped Box*
Blew*
* Previously unreleased
Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.