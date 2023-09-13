News

"Nirvana: In Utero" erscheint als "30th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition" auf CD & Vinyl LP

Universal Music veröffentlicht "Nirvana: In Utero" im Oktober in mehreren neuen "30th Anniversary Editionen". Neben remasterten CD & LP-Neuauflagen des letzten Studio-Albums der Band vor dem Tod von Kurt Cobain erscheinen auch noch zwei "Super Deluxe Editionen" mit umfangreichen zusätzlichen Aufnahmen auf insgesamt fünf CDs oder acht 180 Gramm-Schallplatten. Bei den zusätzlichen Tracks handelt es sich vor allem um Live-Konzerte aus den Jahren 1993 und 1994. Eine Auswahl der Live-Mitschnitte ist auch bereis auf der "Deluxe Edition"-Doppel-CD zu finden.

Im Unterschied zur bereits erhältlichen "30th Anniversary Edition" von "Nevermind" ist bei den neuen "In Utero" Super Deluxe-Sets keine Blu-ray Disc dabei.

Die Jubiläums-Editionen von "In Utero" sollen ab dem 27.10.2023 im Handel erhältlich sein.

Tracklisting "In Utero: 30th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition" (LP)



LP 1

IN UTERO Original Album Remastered

Anzeige



SIDE 1

Serve The Servants

Scentless Apprentice

Heart-Shaped Box

Rape Me

Frances Farmer Will Have Her Revenge On Seattle

Dumb



SIDE 2

Very Ape

Milk It

Pennyroyal Tea

Radio Friendly Unit Shifter

Tourette’s

All Apologies



LP 2:

BONUS TRACKS & B-SIDES Remastered

SIDE 1

Gallons Of Rubbing Alcohol Flow Through The Strip

Marigold

Sappy

Moist Vagina

I Hate Myself And Want To Die



BONUS LIVE 1993/1994

Anzeige



SIDE 2

Serve The Servants (Live in Rome)*

Scentless Apprentice (Live in Rome)*

Heart-Shaped Box (Live in Rome)*

Very Ape (Live in Rome)*

Milk It (Live in Springfield)*

Tourette’s (Live in New York)*



LP 3-5

LIVE IN LOS ANGELES

Great Western Forum – December 30, 1993

Anzeige



SIDE 1

Radio Friendly Unit Shifter*

Drain You*

Breed*

Serve The Servants*



SIDE 2

Come As You Are*

Smells Like Teen Spirit*

Sliver*

Dumb*



SIDE 3

In Bloom*

About A Girl*

Lithium*

Pennyroyal Tea*



SIDE 4

School*

Polly*

Frances Farmer Will Have Her Revenge On Seattle*

Rape Me*

Territorial Pissings*



SIDE 5

Jesus Doesn’t Want Me For A Sunbeam*

The Man Who Sold The World*

All Apologies*

On A Plain*



SIDE 6

Heart-Shaped Box

Blew*

Feedback Jam*



LP 6-8

LIVE IN SEATTLE

Seattle Center Arena – January 7, 1994

SIDE 1

Radio Friendly Unit Shifter*

Drain You*

Breed*

Serve The Servants*



SIDE 2

Come As You Are*

Smells Like Teen Spirit*

Sliver*

Dumb*



SIDE 3

In Bloom*

About A Girl*

Lithium*

Pennyroyal Tea*



SIDE 4

School*

Polly*

Frances Farmer Will Haver Her Revenge On Seattle*

Milk It

Rape Me*



SIDE 5

Territorial Pissings*

Jesus Doesn’t Want Me For A Sunbeam*

The Man Who Sold The World*

All Apologies*



SIDE 6

On A Plain*

Scentless Apprentice*

Heart-Shaped Box*

Blew*



* Previously unreleased

Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.