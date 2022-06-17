News

Neues Simple Minds-Album "Direction of the Heart" erscheint im Oktober inklusive Deluxe CD und "Orange Vinyl"-Edition

Die Simple Minds veröffentlichen im Oktober ihr neues Album "Direction of the Heart".

Das 18. Album der schottischen Band kommt am 21.10.2022 in den Handel und wird neben den Standard-Editionen auf CD und LP auch als Deluxe-CD im "Casebound Book" mit zwei zusätzlichen Songs erhältlich sein.

Außerdem wird auch eine "Orange Vinyl"-Edition in limitierter Auflage bei jpc.de angeboten.

Als erste Single aus dem neuen Album wurde bereits der Song "Vision Thing" vorab veröffentlicht.

Tracklisting "Direction of the Heart"

1 Vision Thing

2 First You Jump

3 Human Traffic

4 Who Killed Truth?

5 Solstice Kiss

6 Act of Lone

7 Natural

8 Planet Zero

9 The Walls Came Down

Tracklisting "Direction of the Heart - Deluxe Edition"

10 Direction of the Heart (Taormina 2022)

11 Wondertimes

