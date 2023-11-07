"Neil Young: Before and After" mit Dolby Atmos auf Blu-ray Disc, CD & Vinyl LP
Neil Young veröffentlicht im Dezember sein neues Album "Before and After" auf Blu-ray Disc, CD & LP. Auf dem Album sind zahlreiche Songs aus der Karriere von Neil Young überwiegend solo mit Gitarre zu hören, die ineinander überblenden. Auf der Blu-ray Disc wird die Aufnahme mit Dolby Atmos sowie als "Binaural Mix" und in Hi Res Stereo (96 kHz/24 Bit) präsentiert. Die Schallplatte wird auch als "Clear Vinyl"-Edition erhältlich sein.
Neil Youngs "Before and After" erscheint am 08.12.2023. Bereits am 10.11. erfolgt eine Neuauflage der "Neil Young Archives Vol. 1 (1963 - 1972)" als 8 CD-Set.
Tracklist
- I'm The Ocean
- Homefires
- Burned
- On The Way Home
- If You Got Love (Previously Unreleased)
- A Dream That Can Last
- Birds
- My Heart
- When I Hold You In My Arms
- Mother Earth
- Mr. Soul
- Comes A Time
- Don't Forget Love
bereits erhältlich:
