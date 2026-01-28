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Quentin Tarantinos "Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair" ab April im Kino

StudioCanal kündigt den Kinostart von Quentin Tarantinos "Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair" für den 16.04.2026 an:

Die neue 275 Minuten lange Uncut-Fassung beider "Kill Bill"-Teile inklusive neuer, bisher unveröffentlichten Szenen wurde in den USA auch bereits auf Ultra HD Blu-ray angekündigt. Wann es hierzulande soweit sein soll, ist noch offen. Am 26.03.2026 erscheinen in Deutschöand zunächst beide "Kill Bill"-Filme noch einmal als einfache Ultra HD Blu-rays in Standard-Verpackung.

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