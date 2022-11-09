News

"Journey - Live in Concert at Lollapalooza" erscheint auf Blu-ray Disc, DVD, CD & LP

Journey veröffentlichen ihr neues Live-Album "Live in Concert at Lollapalooza" im Dezember auf Blu-ray Disc, DVD, CD & LP. Der Mitschnitt wurde am 31.07.2021 beim Lollapalooza-Festival in Chicago aufgezeichnet und somit noch vor der Veröffentlichung des neuen "Freedom"-Albums im Juli 2022.

"Journey - Live in Concert at Lollapalooza" erscheint am 09.12.2022 als Blu-ray Disc, DVD/CD-Set sowie einer Vinyl-Edition mit drei Schallplatten.

Tracklisting:

1. Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)

2. Only The Young

3. Guitar Interlude

4. Stone In Love

5. Be Good To Yourself

6. Just The Same Way

7. Lights

8. Still They Ride

9. Escape

10. La Do Da

11. Piano Interlude

12. Who's Crying Now

13. Guitar Interlude

14. Wheel In The Sky

15. Ask The Lonely

16. Open Arms

17. Lovin' Touchin' Squeezin'

18. Faithfully

19. Any Way You Want It

20. Don't Stop Believin'

