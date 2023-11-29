"Five Nights at Freddy’s"-Preview zur 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc online
Universal hat ein "Extended Preview" für "Five Nights at Freddy’s" veröffentlicht. Die Vorschau zeigt die ersten neun Minuten aus dem Film:
Der Horror-Thriller mit Josh Hutcherson, Elizabeth Lail, Kat Conner Sterling, Piper Rubio, und Mary Stuart Masterson erscheint am 11.01.2024 auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc. Die Blu-ray Disc und Ultra HD Blu-ray werden mit deutschem und englischem Dolby Atmos-Ton ausgestattet sein. Als Bonus-Material sind ein Audio-Kommentar, mehrere Making of-Featurettes und Deleted Scenes geplant.
- Five Nights at Freddy’s [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Five Nights at Freddy’s [Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Five Nights at Freddy’s [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
- Five Nights at Freddy’s [Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
Five Nights at Freddy’s (Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc)
Bild: 2,10:1
Ton: Dolby Atmos (Deutsch, Englisch)
Untertitel: Deutsch, Englisch u.a.
Bonusmaterial
- Audio-Kommentar
- Deleted Scenes
- Gag Reel
- "Five Nights at Freddy's": From Game to Big Screen
- Killer Animatronics
- "Five Nights" in three dimensions
Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.