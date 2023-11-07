News

"Five Nights at Freddy’s" mit Dolby Atmos auf 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc

Universal veröffentlicht "Five Nights at Freddy’s" im Januar auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc. Der Horror-Film mit Josh Hutcherson, Elizabeth Lail, Kat Conner Sterling, Piper Rubio, und Mary Stuart Masterson erscheint am 11.01.2024 fürs Heimkino. Die Blu-ray Disc und Ultra HD Blu-ray werden mit deutschem und englischem Dolby Atmos-Ton ausgestattet sein. Als Bonus-Material sind ein Audio-Kommentar, mehrere Making of-Featurettes und Deleted Scenes geplant.

Five Nights at Freddy’s (Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc)

Bild: 2,10:1

Ton: Dolby Atmos (Deutsch, Englisch)

Untertitel: Deutsch, Englisch u.a.

Bonusmaterial

- Audio-Kommentar

- Deleted Scenes

- Gag Reel

- "Five Nights at Freddy's": From Game to Big Screen

- Killer Animatronics

- "Five Nights" in three dimensions

