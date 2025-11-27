News
"Elvira - Mistress of the Dark" erscheint auf 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray
27.11.2025 (Karsten Serck)
Filmjuwelen veröffentlicht die beiden "Elvira"-Filme mit Cassandra Peterson auf Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc. Das Set enthält die Horror-Komödie "Elvira - Mistress of the Dark" (1988) auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und "Elvira's Haunted Hills" (2001) auf Blu-ray Disc. Die Filme werden mit deutschem und englischem DTS HD MA-Ton sowie zusätzlich einer alternativen Synchronfassung des ersten Teils präsentiert. Als Bonus-Material sind u.a. Audio-Kommentare und Making of-Featurettes geplant.
