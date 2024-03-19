Disney: "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier - Staffel 1" auf 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray vorbestellbar
Disney veröffentlicht auch in Deutschland weitere Star Wars & Marvel-Serien auf Ultra HD Blu-ray, die bislang nur über den Streaming-Dienst Disney+ zu sehen waren. Am 25.04.2024 erscheint "Marvel: The Falcon and The Winter Soldier - Staffel 1" als Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc-Steelbook inklusive Concept Art Cards, welches jetzt bereits bei jpc.de vorbestellbar ist:
In den USA wurden darüber hinaus bereits die folgenden Serien auf Ultra HD Blu-ray angekündigt, die in Deutschland ebenfalls in Kürze zu erwarten sind:
- Star Wars: Andor – Staffel 1
- Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi – Die komplette Serie
- Marvel: Moon Knight - Staffel 1
Die Serien erscheinen wie zuvor bereits "The Mandalorian", "Loki" und "Wandavision" jeweils als 4K-Steelbooks inklusive englischem Dolby Atmos-Ton und zusätzlichen Blu-ray Discs. Außerdem ist verschiedenes Bonus-Material wie Making of-Featurettes und Deleted Scenes dabei.
bereits erhältlich:
