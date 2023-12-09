News
Die Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc-Neuheiten der Woche
10.12.2023 (Anzeigen / Angebote / Aktionen)
In den nächsten Tagen werden u.a. die folgenden Neuheiten auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc veröffentlicht:
- Star Wars: The Mandalorian - Staffel 1 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Titanic [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Mad Heidi [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Mad Heidi [Blu-ray]
- A Haunting in Venice [Blu-ray]
- There’s Something in the Barn [Blu-ray]
- Darkland - The Return [Blu-ray]
- Lucky Day [Blu-ray]
- Lucky Day - Mediabook [Blu-ray]
- Paw Patrol: Der Mighty Kinofilm [Blu-ray]
- Gladiator - Titans of Cult Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Gladiator - Titans of Cult Supreme Edition Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Scarface - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Harry & Sally [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Moonage Daydream - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Hostel [Blu-ray]
weitere Highlights der kommenden Wochen & Monate:
- Star Wars: The Mandalorian - Staffel 2 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Expendables 4 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Expendables 4 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Retribution [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Retribution [Blu-ray]
- Die letzte Fahrt der Demeter [Blu-ray]
