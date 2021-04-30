Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.
Die Sky Q Ultra HD-Highlights im Mai
Sky hat die Ultra HD-Highlights für Sky Q-Abonnenten in den nächsten Wochen vorgestellt:
Filme & Serien
Batman 01.05.2021
Batmans Rückkehr 01.05.2021
Batman & Robin (1997) 01.05.2021
Downhill 03.05.2021
Illuminati 05.05.2021
Everest 07.05.2021
Inferno 09.05.2021
Shrek - Der tollkühne Held 12.05.2021
Wirecard - Die Milliarden-Lüge 20.05.2021
The High Note 14.05.2021
Brawl in Cell Block 99 (Uncut) 18.05.2021
The New Mutants 21.05.2021
Die Besessenen 24.05.2021
Emma 25.05.2021
The Da Vinci Code - Sakrileg 26.05.2021
Die Brücke am Kwai 26.05.2021
Little Women 28.05.2021
Sport
01.05.21 16:00 Formel 1 Großer Preis von Portugal - Qualifying UHD
02.05.21 16:00 Formel 1 Großer Preis von Portugal - Rennen UHD
05.05.21 21:00 UEFA Champions League FC Chelsea - Real Madrid UHD/HDR
08.05.21 15:30 Bundesliga Borussia Dortmund - RB Leipzig UHD/HDR
08.05.21 18:30 Bundesliga FC Bayern München - Borussia Mönchengladbach UHD/HDR
09.05.21 15:00 Formel 1 Großer Preis von Spanien - Rennen UHD
10.05.21 20:30 2. Bundesliga Hamburger SV - 1. FC Nürnberg UHD
13.05.21 20:45 DFB-Pokal Finale UHD/HDR
23.05.21 15:00 Formel 1 Großer Preis von Monaco - Rennen UHD
29.05.21 21:00 UEFA Champions League Finale UHD/HDR