Die Sky Q Ultra HD-Highlights im Mai

Sky hat die Ultra HD-Highlights für Sky Q-Abonnenten in den nächsten Wochen vorgestellt:

Filme & Serien

Batman 01.05.2021

Batmans Rückkehr 01.05.2021

Batman & Robin (1997) 01.05.2021

Downhill 03.05.2021

Illuminati 05.05.2021

Everest 07.05.2021

Inferno 09.05.2021

Shrek - Der tollkühne Held 12.05.2021

Wirecard - Die Milliarden-Lüge 20.05.2021

The High Note 14.05.2021

Brawl in Cell Block 99 (Uncut) 18.05.2021

The New Mutants 21.05.2021

Die Besessenen 24.05.2021

Emma 25.05.2021

The Da Vinci Code - Sakrileg 26.05.2021

Die Brücke am Kwai 26.05.2021

Little Women 28.05.2021

Sport

01.05.21 16:00 Formel 1 Großer Preis von Portugal - Qualifying UHD

02.05.21 16:00 Formel 1 Großer Preis von Portugal - Rennen UHD

05.05.21 21:00 UEFA Champions League FC Chelsea - Real Madrid UHD/HDR

08.05.21 15:30 Bundesliga Borussia Dortmund - RB Leipzig UHD/HDR

08.05.21 18:30 Bundesliga FC Bayern München - Borussia Mönchengladbach UHD/HDR

09.05.21 15:00 Formel 1 Großer Preis von Spanien - Rennen UHD

10.05.21 20:30 2. Bundesliga Hamburger SV - 1. FC Nürnberg UHD

13.05.21 20:45 DFB-Pokal Finale UHD/HDR

23.05.21 15:00 Formel 1 Großer Preis von Monaco - Rennen UHD

29.05.21 21:00 UEFA Champions League Finale UHD/HDR

