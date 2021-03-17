News

Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.

Die Disney+ Neuheiten im April

17.03.2021 (Karsten Serck)

Disney hat die Neustarts bei Disney+ für den kommenden Monat vorgestellt:

STAR Originals

FREITAG, 2. APRIL

+    NEUSTART:  Fosse/Verdon – Staffel 1, alle Episoden
+    STAFFEL-FINALE: Solar Opposites – Staffel 1, Episode 8
+    Big Sky – Staffel 1, Episode 8
+    Love, Victor – Staffel 1, Episode 8
+    Helstrom – Staffel 1, Episode 8

FREITAG, 9. APRIL

+    NEUSTART: Solar Opposites - Staffel 2, Episode 1
+    Big Sky – Staffel 1, Episode 9 (à danach Saison-Pause)
+    Love, Victor – Staffel 1, Episode 9
+    Helstrom – Staffel 1, Episode 9

FREITAG, 16. APRIL

+     STAFFEL-FINALE:  Helstrom – Staffel 1, Episode 10
+     STAFFEL-FINALE:  Love, Victor – Staffel 1, Episode 10
+     Solar Opposites - Staffel 2, Episode 2

MITTWOCH, 21. APRIL

+     NEUSTART: Grey’s Anatomy, Staffel 17, Episode 1
+     NEUSTART: Seattle Firefighter - Die jungen Helden, Staffel 4, Episode 1

FREITAG, 23. APRIL

+    NEUSTART: A Teacher – Staffel 1, Episode 1
+    Solar Opposites - Staffel 2, Episode 3

MITTWOCH, 28. APRIL

+     Grey’s Anatomy, Staffel 17, Episode 2
+     Seattle Firefighter - Die jungen Helden, Staffel 4, Episode 2

Anzeige

FREITAG, 30. APRIL

+     A Teacher – Staffel 1, Episode 2
+     Solar Opposites - Staffel 2, Episode 4

STAR Katalog-Titel

2. April

+     Alien 1-3
+       Abraham Lincoln Vampirjäger
+     Bob’s Burgers – Staffeln 1-9
+       Mysterious Mermaids – Staffel 1-2
+     The Newton Boys
+     Überall, nur nicht hier

9. April

+      Criminal Minds – Staffeln 1-15
+    Ein Geschenk des Himmels – Vater der Braut II
+    Junior’s freier Tag
+    Legion – Staffeln 1-3
+    Mr. Bill
+    Voll auf die Nüsse
+    Vater der Braut
+    Vater der Braut II

16. April

+     Alias – Die Agentin – Staffeln 1-5
+     Bad Girls
+     Brokedown Palace
+     Mädelstrip
+     Summer of Sam
+    Seattle Firefighter - Die jungen Helden -  Staffeln 1-3
+     The Comebacks

23. April

+      Am grünen Rand der Welt
+      Best Laid Plans
+      Breaking & Entering – Einbruch & Diebstahl
+      Eroberung vom Planet der Affen
+      Kein Vater von gestern
+      Rückkehr zum Planet der Affen

30. April

+     Dangerous Minds – Wilde Gedanken
+     Das Morgan Projekt
+       Family Guy –  Staffel 18, alle Episoden
+     French Connection II
+     Ein Jahr vogelfrei!
+     Groupies Forever
+     The Deep End – Trügerische Stille
+     Süd Pazifik - 1959

Disney+ Originals

FREITAG, 2. April

+    Mighty Duck: Game Changers – Staffel 1, Episode 2 (Disney)
+   The Falcon and the Winter Soldier – neue Episode (Marvel)

FREITAG, 9. April

+    Mighty Duck: Game Changers – Staffel 1, Episode 3 (Disney)
+    The Falcon and the Winter Soldier – neue Episode (Marvel)

FREITAG, 16. APRIL

+    NEUSTART: Big Shot - Staffel 1, Episode 1  (Disney)
+    NEUSTART: National Geographic: Stimmungen der Erde - Staffel 1, alle Episoden (National Geographic)
+    Mighty Duck: Game Changers – Staffel 1, Episode 4  (Disney)
+    The Falcon and the Winter Soldier – neue Episode (Marvel)

DONNERSTAG, 22. APRIL

+   NEUSTART: Die geheimnisvolle Welt der Wale – Staffel 1, alle Episoden (National Geographic)

FREITAG, 23. APRIL

+    STAFFEL-FINALE: The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (Marvel)
+    Big Shot – Staffel 1, Episode 2  (Disney)
+    Mighty Duck: Game Changers – Staffel 1, Episode 5  (Disney)

FREITAG, 30. APRIL

+    NEUSTART: Marvel Studios: GEMEINSAM UNBESIEGBAR - Das Making-of zu „The Falcon and the Winter Soldier“ (Marvel)
+    Mighty Duck: Game Changers – Staffel 1, Episode 6 (Disney)
+    Big Shot – Staffel 1, Episode 3 (Disney)

Disney+ Katalog-Titel

2. April

+     The 80s Greatest (National Geographic)
+       9/11 Rescue Cops (National Geographic)

9. April

+     Der Hundeflüsterer: Die Story (National Geographic)
+       Wolfsblut 2 – Das Geheimnis des weißen Wolfes (Disney)

16. April

+    Insel am Ende der Welt (Disney)
+    Sea of Shadows (National Geographic)

23. April

+    (K)ein Vater gesucht (Disney)
+      The Story of God with Morgan Freeman – Staffel 1-3 (National Geographic)

30. April

+     Witness to Disaster – Staffel 1 (National Geographic)

www.disneyplus.com

Anzeige
|

Weitere News
  ZURÜCK