Die Disney+ Neuheiten im April

Disney hat die Neustarts bei Disney+ für den kommenden Monat vorgestellt:

STAR Originals

FREITAG, 2. APRIL

+ NEUSTART: Fosse/Verdon – Staffel 1, alle Episoden

+ STAFFEL-FINALE: Solar Opposites – Staffel 1, Episode 8

+ Big Sky – Staffel 1, Episode 8

+ Love, Victor – Staffel 1, Episode 8

+ Helstrom – Staffel 1, Episode 8

FREITAG, 9. APRIL

+ NEUSTART: Solar Opposites - Staffel 2, Episode 1

+ Big Sky – Staffel 1, Episode 9 (à danach Saison-Pause)

+ Love, Victor – Staffel 1, Episode 9

+ Helstrom – Staffel 1, Episode 9

FREITAG, 16. APRIL

+ STAFFEL-FINALE: Helstrom – Staffel 1, Episode 10

+ STAFFEL-FINALE: Love, Victor – Staffel 1, Episode 10

+ Solar Opposites - Staffel 2, Episode 2

MITTWOCH, 21. APRIL

+ NEUSTART: Grey’s Anatomy, Staffel 17, Episode 1

+ NEUSTART: Seattle Firefighter - Die jungen Helden, Staffel 4, Episode 1

FREITAG, 23. APRIL

+ NEUSTART: A Teacher – Staffel 1, Episode 1

+ Solar Opposites - Staffel 2, Episode 3

MITTWOCH, 28. APRIL

+ Grey’s Anatomy, Staffel 17, Episode 2

+ Seattle Firefighter - Die jungen Helden, Staffel 4, Episode 2

FREITAG, 30. APRIL

+ A Teacher – Staffel 1, Episode 2

+ Solar Opposites - Staffel 2, Episode 4

STAR Katalog-Titel

2. April

+ Alien 1-3

+ Abraham Lincoln Vampirjäger

+ Bob’s Burgers – Staffeln 1-9

+ Mysterious Mermaids – Staffel 1-2

+ The Newton Boys

+ Überall, nur nicht hier

9. April

+ Criminal Minds – Staffeln 1-15

+ Ein Geschenk des Himmels – Vater der Braut II

+ Junior’s freier Tag

+ Legion – Staffeln 1-3

+ Mr. Bill

+ Voll auf die Nüsse

+ Vater der Braut

+ Vater der Braut II

16. April

+ Alias – Die Agentin – Staffeln 1-5

+ Bad Girls

+ Brokedown Palace

+ Mädelstrip

+ Summer of Sam

+ Seattle Firefighter - Die jungen Helden - Staffeln 1-3

+ The Comebacks

23. April

+ Am grünen Rand der Welt

+ Best Laid Plans

+ Breaking & Entering – Einbruch & Diebstahl

+ Eroberung vom Planet der Affen

+ Kein Vater von gestern

+ Rückkehr zum Planet der Affen

30. April

+ Dangerous Minds – Wilde Gedanken

+ Das Morgan Projekt

+ Family Guy – Staffel 18, alle Episoden

+ French Connection II

+ Ein Jahr vogelfrei!

+ Groupies Forever

+ The Deep End – Trügerische Stille

+ Süd Pazifik - 1959

Disney+ Originals

FREITAG, 2. April

+ Mighty Duck: Game Changers – Staffel 1, Episode 2 (Disney)

+ The Falcon and the Winter Soldier – neue Episode (Marvel)

FREITAG, 9. April

+ Mighty Duck: Game Changers – Staffel 1, Episode 3 (Disney)

+ The Falcon and the Winter Soldier – neue Episode (Marvel)

FREITAG, 16. APRIL

+ NEUSTART: Big Shot - Staffel 1, Episode 1 (Disney)

+ NEUSTART: National Geographic: Stimmungen der Erde - Staffel 1, alle Episoden (National Geographic)

+ Mighty Duck: Game Changers – Staffel 1, Episode 4 (Disney)

+ The Falcon and the Winter Soldier – neue Episode (Marvel)

DONNERSTAG, 22. APRIL

+ NEUSTART: Die geheimnisvolle Welt der Wale – Staffel 1, alle Episoden (National Geographic)

FREITAG, 23. APRIL

+ STAFFEL-FINALE: The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (Marvel)

+ Big Shot – Staffel 1, Episode 2 (Disney)

+ Mighty Duck: Game Changers – Staffel 1, Episode 5 (Disney)

FREITAG, 30. APRIL

+ NEUSTART: Marvel Studios: GEMEINSAM UNBESIEGBAR - Das Making-of zu „The Falcon and the Winter Soldier“ (Marvel)

+ Mighty Duck: Game Changers – Staffel 1, Episode 6 (Disney)

+ Big Shot – Staffel 1, Episode 3 (Disney)

Disney+ Katalog-Titel



2. April

+ The 80s Greatest (National Geographic)

+ 9/11 Rescue Cops (National Geographic)

9. April

+ Der Hundeflüsterer: Die Story (National Geographic)

+ Wolfsblut 2 – Das Geheimnis des weißen Wolfes (Disney)

16. April

+ Insel am Ende der Welt (Disney)

+ Sea of Shadows (National Geographic)

23. April

+ (K)ein Vater gesucht (Disney)

+ The Story of God with Morgan Freeman – Staffel 1-3 (National Geographic)

30. April

+ Witness to Disaster – Staffel 1 (National Geographic)

