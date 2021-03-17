Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.
Die Disney+ Neuheiten im April
Disney hat die Neustarts bei Disney+ für den kommenden Monat vorgestellt:
STAR Originals
FREITAG, 2. APRIL
+ NEUSTART: Fosse/Verdon – Staffel 1, alle Episoden
+ STAFFEL-FINALE: Solar Opposites – Staffel 1, Episode 8
+ Big Sky – Staffel 1, Episode 8
+ Love, Victor – Staffel 1, Episode 8
+ Helstrom – Staffel 1, Episode 8
FREITAG, 9. APRIL
+ NEUSTART: Solar Opposites - Staffel 2, Episode 1
+ Big Sky – Staffel 1, Episode 9 (à danach Saison-Pause)
+ Love, Victor – Staffel 1, Episode 9
+ Helstrom – Staffel 1, Episode 9
FREITAG, 16. APRIL
+ STAFFEL-FINALE: Helstrom – Staffel 1, Episode 10
+ STAFFEL-FINALE: Love, Victor – Staffel 1, Episode 10
+ Solar Opposites - Staffel 2, Episode 2
MITTWOCH, 21. APRIL
+ NEUSTART: Grey’s Anatomy, Staffel 17, Episode 1
+ NEUSTART: Seattle Firefighter - Die jungen Helden, Staffel 4, Episode 1
FREITAG, 23. APRIL
+ NEUSTART: A Teacher – Staffel 1, Episode 1
+ Solar Opposites - Staffel 2, Episode 3
MITTWOCH, 28. APRIL
+ Grey’s Anatomy, Staffel 17, Episode 2
+ Seattle Firefighter - Die jungen Helden, Staffel 4, Episode 2
FREITAG, 30. APRIL
+ A Teacher – Staffel 1, Episode 2
+ Solar Opposites - Staffel 2, Episode 4
STAR Katalog-Titel
2. April
+ Alien 1-3
+ Abraham Lincoln Vampirjäger
+ Bob’s Burgers – Staffeln 1-9
+ Mysterious Mermaids – Staffel 1-2
+ The Newton Boys
+ Überall, nur nicht hier
9. April
+ Criminal Minds – Staffeln 1-15
+ Ein Geschenk des Himmels – Vater der Braut II
+ Junior’s freier Tag
+ Legion – Staffeln 1-3
+ Mr. Bill
+ Voll auf die Nüsse
+ Vater der Braut
+ Vater der Braut II
16. April
+ Alias – Die Agentin – Staffeln 1-5
+ Bad Girls
+ Brokedown Palace
+ Mädelstrip
+ Summer of Sam
+ Seattle Firefighter - Die jungen Helden - Staffeln 1-3
+ The Comebacks
23. April
+ Am grünen Rand der Welt
+ Best Laid Plans
+ Breaking & Entering – Einbruch & Diebstahl
+ Eroberung vom Planet der Affen
+ Kein Vater von gestern
+ Rückkehr zum Planet der Affen
30. April
+ Dangerous Minds – Wilde Gedanken
+ Das Morgan Projekt
+ Family Guy – Staffel 18, alle Episoden
+ French Connection II
+ Ein Jahr vogelfrei!
+ Groupies Forever
+ The Deep End – Trügerische Stille
+ Süd Pazifik - 1959
Disney+ Originals
FREITAG, 2. April
+ Mighty Duck: Game Changers – Staffel 1, Episode 2 (Disney)
+ The Falcon and the Winter Soldier – neue Episode (Marvel)
FREITAG, 9. April
+ Mighty Duck: Game Changers – Staffel 1, Episode 3 (Disney)
+ The Falcon and the Winter Soldier – neue Episode (Marvel)
FREITAG, 16. APRIL
+ NEUSTART: Big Shot - Staffel 1, Episode 1 (Disney)
+ NEUSTART: National Geographic: Stimmungen der Erde - Staffel 1, alle Episoden (National Geographic)
+ Mighty Duck: Game Changers – Staffel 1, Episode 4 (Disney)
+ The Falcon and the Winter Soldier – neue Episode (Marvel)
DONNERSTAG, 22. APRIL
+ NEUSTART: Die geheimnisvolle Welt der Wale – Staffel 1, alle Episoden (National Geographic)
FREITAG, 23. APRIL
+ STAFFEL-FINALE: The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (Marvel)
+ Big Shot – Staffel 1, Episode 2 (Disney)
+ Mighty Duck: Game Changers – Staffel 1, Episode 5 (Disney)
FREITAG, 30. APRIL
+ NEUSTART: Marvel Studios: GEMEINSAM UNBESIEGBAR - Das Making-of zu „The Falcon and the Winter Soldier“ (Marvel)
+ Mighty Duck: Game Changers – Staffel 1, Episode 6 (Disney)
+ Big Shot – Staffel 1, Episode 3 (Disney)
Disney+ Katalog-Titel
2. April
+ The 80s Greatest (National Geographic)
+ 9/11 Rescue Cops (National Geographic)
9. April
+ Der Hundeflüsterer: Die Story (National Geographic)
+ Wolfsblut 2 – Das Geheimnis des weißen Wolfes (Disney)
16. April
+ Insel am Ende der Welt (Disney)
+ Sea of Shadows (National Geographic)
23. April
+ (K)ein Vater gesucht (Disney)
+ The Story of God with Morgan Freeman – Staffel 1-3 (National Geographic)
30. April
+ Witness to Disaster – Staffel 1 (National Geographic)