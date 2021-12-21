News
Die 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc-Highlights der Woche
22.12.2021 (Anzeigen / Angebote / Aktionen)
In dieser Woche und den nächsten Tagen erscheinen u.a. die folgenden Neuheiten auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc:
Blu-ray Disc & Ultra HD Blu-ray-Highlights der Woche bei Amazon.de
- Dune (2021) [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Dune (2021) [Blu-ray]
- Dune (2021) [Blu-ray 3D]
- Dune (2021) - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Dune (2021) - Steelbook [Blu-ray]
- Dune (2021) - Steelbook [Blu-ray 3D]
- Venom - Let There Be Carnage [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] (ab 27.12.)
- Venom - Let There Be Carnage - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] (ab 27.12.)
- Venom - Let There Be Carnage [Blu-ray] (ab 27.12.)
- Mad Max Anthology [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Ice Road - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Ice Road [Blu-ray]
- Malignant [Blu-ray]
- Malignant - Steelbook [Blu-ray]
- MonsterVerse 4 Film Collection [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Citizen Kane [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
alle Bluray Disc & 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Neuheiten der Woche im Überblick
weitere Highlights der kommenden Wochen & Monate:
- SAW: Spiral [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- SAW: Spiral - Limited Collector's Edition [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- SAW: Spiral - Limited Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Candyman (2021) [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Ice Road - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Halloween Kills [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Many Saints of Newark [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Last Night in Soho [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Cry Macho [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Last Duel [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Spider-Man: No Way Home [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Spider-Man: No Way Home - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Ghostbusters: Legacy (4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Eternals - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Resident Evil: Welcome to Racoon City [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Crank - Extended Cut [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Benedetta - Mediabook Cover A [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Benedetta - Mediabook Cover B [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.