"Black Phone 2" bald auf 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc (Update)
Universal veröffentlicht "Black Phone 2" als Ultra HD Blu-ray, Ultra HD Blu-ray-Steelbook und Blu-ray Disc. Die Fortsetzung des Horror-Thrillers von Scott Derrickson mit Ethan Hawke, Mason Thames, Madeleine McGraw, Demián Bichir, Miguel Mora und Jeremy Davies läuft seit dem 23.10.2025 in den deutschen Kinos und erscheint im Verlauf des Frühjahrs fürs Heimkino.
Alle Blu-ray-Varianten werden voraussichtlich mit Dolby Atmos-Ton ausgestattet sein. Als Bonus-Material sind ein Audiokommentar mit Scott Derrickson, geschnittene Szenen sowie die Featurettes "Dialed In: Die Besetzung von Black Phone 2" und "Eine in Eis geritzte Geschichte" geplant.
Update: Das 4K-Steelbook ist jetzt auch bei Amazon vorbestellbar.
