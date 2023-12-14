News
"Andy Warhols Dracula" erscheint auf 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray
14.12.2023 (Karsten Serck)
Plaion Pictures veröffentlicht "Andy Warhols Dracula" (Sangue per Dracula / Blood for Dracula) im Februar auf Ultra HD Blu-ray. Der Horror-Film aus dem Jahr 1974 mit Joe Dallesandro und Udo Kier erscheint am 29.02.2024 als Ultra HD Blu-ray-Mediabook inklusive Blu-ray Disc mit mehreren Cover-Varianten und deutschem und englischem DTS HD MA 2.0-Ton. Als Bonus-Material sind u.a. ein Audio-Kommentar und Interviews geplant.
Während die Cover-Varianten A und B überall im Handel erhältlich sein werden gibt es noch eine weitere Cover-Variante C exklusiv im Plaion Shop.
