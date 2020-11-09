News

X-Men: "The New Mutants" ab Januar auf 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc

Disney veröffentlicht "The New Mutants" in Deutschland im Januar fürs Heimkino. 20th Century Studios hat den Verkaufsstart des X-Men Spin Offs auf Blu-ray Disc, 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray und DVD offiziell für den 21.01.2021 angekündigt. Bereits ab dem 08.01.2021 wird der Film als digitaler Download erhältlich sein - im Apple iTunes Store auch in 4K mit Dolby Vision.

Die Ultra HD Blu-ray enthält einen englischen Dolby Atmos-Mix und eine deutsche Tonspur im Dolby Digital Plus 7.1-Format. Zum Bonus-Material gehören mehrere Making of Featurettes und "Deleted Scenes" sowie ein Interview mit Regisseur Josh Boone.

