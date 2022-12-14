News
tvOS 16.2 für Apple TV 4K veröffentlicht
14.12.2022 (Karsten Serck)
Apple hat tvOS 16.2 für Apple TV 4K und Apple TV HD veröffentlicht. Laut dem bislang nur in englischer Sprache vorliegenden offiziellen Changelog bietet das Update mehrere Änderungen wie persönliche Empfehlungen per Siri-Befehl und die neue Apple Music "Sing"-Funktion im Karaoke-Stil für die neueste Apple TV 4K-Generation:
Siri
- Get personalized recommendations, play your favorite music, and more at any time with Recognize My Voice support for up to six different family members. Try "What should I watch?” "Play my music,” or “Switch to my profile."
- Set your Siri language to be different from the one your Apple TV displays. Go to Settings > General > Siri Language.
- Now includes language support for Danish in Denmark, French and German in Luxembourg, and English in Singapore to help you find shows, music, and more using just your voice.
Apple Music
- Sing along to your favorites with beat-by-beat, real-time lyrics.
- Control the vocal volume on millions of songs with Apple TV 4K (3rd generation)
