"The Doors - Final Cut" im April auf 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray

StudioCanal veröffentlicht "The Doors" im April auf Ultra HD Blu-ray. Das von Oliver Stone inszenierte Musik-Drama über die Band um Jim Morrison erscheint am 25.04.2024 erneut als "Final Cut" in 4K auf Ultra HD Blu-ray. Bereits 2019 wurde "The Doors" als 4K-Steelbook inklusive der Doku "The Doors - When you're strange" veröffentlicht, die bei der Neuauflage aber nicht mehr inklusive ist.

Für den englischen Ton gibt es einen neuen Dolby Atmos-Mix auf Blu-ray Disc und Ultra HD Blu-ray. Die deutsche Synchronfassung wird im DTS HD 2.0-Format präsentiert. Die Ultra HD Blu-ray unterstützt auch Dolby Vision.

Als Bonus-Material sind ein Audio-Kommentar, Interviews mit Oliver Stone und Toningenieur Lon Bender, geschnittene Szenen, ein Making of und die Featurettes: "Jim Morrison - Ein Poet in Paris" sowie "The Doors in LA" geplant.

