"Rambo"-Soundtracks erscheinen als limitierte "Rambo: The Jerry Goldsmith Vinyl Collection"

Das auf Soundtracks spezialisierte Label Quartet Records veröffentlicht die Jerry Goldsmith-Soundtracks der Rambo-Filme in einer neuen limitierten "Rambo: The Jerry Goldsmith Vinyl Collection"-Sonderedition.

Das 5 LP-Set kommt am 17.11.2022 in den Handel und enthält neben den unterschiedlich gefärbten 180 Gramm-Schallplatten mit neuen Stereo-Mixen auch ein 12-seitiges Booklet in einer Hardbox. Die "Rambo: The Jerry Goldsmith Vinyl Collection" ist auf 1000 Exemplare weltweit limitiert.

Am 24.11. erscheint außerdem "Rambo - First Blood" in einem neuen 40th Anniversary Edition Steelbook auf Ultra HD Blu-ray.

bereits erhältlich:

